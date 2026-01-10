Bayern's Kompany on Lennart Karl's Real Madrid comments: 'An error'

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has dismissed emerging star Lennart Karl's description of Real Madrid as his "dream club" as a mistake.

Karl only made his debut for the German champions in August but the 17-year-old has already become their youngest goalscorer in the Champions League and Bundesliga.

However, the academy graduate courted controversy last weekend when he suggested at a fan club event that he sees his long-term future elsewhere.

"FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there. But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid," Karl said.

"That is my dream club, but let's keep that between us."

Kompany, speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Wolfsburg at Allianz Arena, believes the comments were simply a "communicative error."

"I try to view it from a bit of a distance. Everyone has to go through a storm sometimes. Then it's important to see the big picture," Kompany said in a news conference.

"Lennart trains very hard every day. He works hard for the team, defensively as well. He delivers every day, in meetings too.

"He maybe made a slight communicative error, but he's concentrating on the important things and he's had a good week of training.

"He's done so much to earn his minutes in games. His quality is clear and he's doing a lot right.

"He spoke with Christoph [Freund, sporting director] and Max [Eberl, director of sport] and apologised, which I also like. I've tried to be the only one who doesn't speak to him about it!

"If ever he doesn't give 100%, then he has a problem with me but he's trained and played very well."

Sacha Boey, Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich have been ruled out against Wolfsburg because of injury, but Manuel Neuer is back from a hamstring problem.

Lennart Karl told a Bayern Munich fan event last week that Real Madrid was his dream club. Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images

Neuer's contract expires at the end of the season and Bayern will wait until March -- when he turns 40 -- before looking to firm up his future.

"Manu is fit again and will start in goal," Kompany said.

"Manu has achieved an unbelievable amount for FC Bayern. He's turning 40 soon. We're talking about an absolutely top level that he plays at, which is quite extraordinary. We'll sit down together and then see."

Bayern entered the Christmas break with a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, while Wolfsburg are languishing in 14th.

"The strengths of Wolfsburg are clear -- they're strong going forward and are always a goal threat," Kompany said.

"They've scored a lot of goals in the last few games. It's not a game without danger."