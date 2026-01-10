Antoine Semenyo is exactly what Man City want and need - Pep Ljinders

ESPN's 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester City's 10-1 thrashing of Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup. (1:06)

MANCHESTER -- Antoine Semenyo has added something to Manchester City "that we need", according to assistant coach Pep Lijnders, after the winger scored on his debut in a 10-1 win over Exeter City.

City matched their biggest ever win of the modern era by thrashing the League One side at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Semenyo got a goal and an assist in his first game following his £64 million ($85.8m) move from Bournemouth and with it impressed Lijnders, who was on the touchline in place of the suspended Pep Guardiola.

"I think a lot of good performances today, a lot of good individual performances," Lijnders said.

"I think when the team plays like that it becomes easier for the individual, but Antoine is settling well, he is a humble guy, we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the front line, what we really want and what we need.

"He can attack quickly, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn't stop. I think you see today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style. It's nice to have him with us."

For City, it was a welcome return to winning ways after three consecutive draws have seen them slip six points behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Guardiola picked a strong team against Exeter with starts for Erling Haaland, Rodri, Rayan Cherki and Nathan Aké.

Haaland, Rodri and Ake were all substituted at half-time with the score at 4-0 as attention quickly turned to Tuesday's trip to Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal.

"I think from the first minute we showed with our high press, with the way we went after them, we really respected that, because the way the performance was on top to get the ball back quick, it was a good performance," added Lijnders.

"I think for the fans, for everybody around, the amount of goals, but especially when it was 4-0, 5-0 we kept pushing, and it was overall a really good day for Man City."