Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates from Liam Rosenior's first game

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea reign begins at the Valley where his side take on Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

It's been a tumultous start to 2026 for Chelsea, with the club parting ways with Enzo Maresca on New Year's day. Under interim boss Calum McFarlane, Chelsea rescued an injury-time draw against Manchester City before being sunk by Fulham midweek.

New boss Rosenior was in the stands at Craven Cottage for that defeat, and will be on the touchline for their FA Cup opener against Charlton.

As far as debuts go, it won't come much kinder for the former Strasbourg boss. Charlton are 19th in the Championship and haven't won a game since Dec. 20.

But Maccesfield's win over Crystal Palace earlier on Saturday showed that you can take nothing for granted in the FA Cup.

