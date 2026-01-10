Jürgen Klinsmann explains why he thinks Tottenham should not get away with blaming injury for their FA Cup loss to Aston Villa. (1:42)

LONDON -- The previous Tottenham Hotspur head coach survived last season by having a trophy to play for. So where does Thomas Frank turn to now for inspiration?

Spurs' 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa ended their FA Cup campaign at the earliest possible opportunity. They are already out of the Carabao Cup and languish 14th in the Premier League. They still harbor hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds, but not even the most optimistic Tottenham fan would give them a chance of winning Europe's toughest club competition.

Frank will consequently feel very exposed right now. Ange Postecoglou had the shield of a Europa League campaign to bat away some of the mounting criticism of his tenure. It ultimately ended in glory, too, as Spurs won their first trophy in 17 years by lifting the Europa League in May. But his team's underlying underperformance over such a long period of time still led to a change in the dugout.

There are deep-rooted problems that Frank has inherited: an imbalanced squad short on quality, an impatient fan base and a porous defense. The problem is, it is getting harder to see any signs of progress in resolving them.

Tottenham's early-season defensive resilience and set-piece prowess has dissipated. Villa eased into a 2-0 halftime lead here through goals from Emi Buendia and Donyell Malen, both well-worked but given undue space and time to play.

Their attack continues to look disjointed, even if Spurs rallied after the break. Wilson Odobert halved the deficit with a low drive on 54 minutes and although they found some spirit and intensity, Spurs ended with an expected goals figure of 0.55. This was not as bad as some of the toothless performances Frank has presided over, but nevertheless, they couldn't consistently threaten Villa's goal.

The modicum of second-half improvement can be interpreted two ways: It was either the dying embers of a failed regime or a flash of hope that Frank can elicit a longer-lasting uptick.

Spurs' 2-1 loss in the FA Cup third round to Aston Villa did little to ease the pressure on coach Thomas Frank. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

The Tottenham hierarchy now faces a test of nerve. Premier League games against West Ham United and Burnley come next. Both teams are currently in the bottom three. Failure to win either of those games would leave Frank's future hanging by a thread.

There was a nod to the past here with Spurs' matchday squad and program commemorating the 125-year anniversary of their first FA Cup win in 1901. Frank often talks about the future being brighter, when long-term absentees such as striker Dominic Solanke -- who returned for the final seven minutes here after ankle surgery -- attacker Dejan Kulusevski and midfielder James Maddison return to a side more steeped in his ideas.

Looking at the past and future is one thing, but the present is becoming a major problem. Spurs fans would be forgiven for thinking their season is petering out halfway through.

"Of course it is disappointing," said Frank. "We are all hurt. There's nothing we want to do more than to get through to the next round, no matter who we face. We played at home, we had a good opportunity.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't go through. We went with full strength in terms of how we could do it. We all look back at the game and think we could do better in the first half, second half."

The full-time fracas involving Villa striker Ollie Watkins, Spurs midfielder João Palhinha and a raft of other players was the sort of dust-up that often occurs at the end of a game, but cynics would put it alongside the loss of composure and discipline that is threatening to become a concerning trait under Frank. Perhaps that was why Frank took the unusual step of blaming Watkins, who went to acknowledge the Villa fans while very close to Palhinha.

"Of course, it is all about keeping a cool head," he said. "The players gave everything out there, losing a tight game, the season is not going perfect and I think Ollie is very provoking in the way he's going down to celebrate in front of the Villa fans.

"He is just walking into João and he could just easily walk around. Everyone who has a been of a competitive nature, it is difficult, that can trigger things."

It can, but Spurs have been triggered by a lot lately, whether it is clashing with fans at Bournemouth in midweek or Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven appearing to snub Frank at full time of their defeat to Chelsea in November. Cristian Romero was suspended here after a red card against Liverpool, having received an extra game ban for "acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly" following last month's red card against Liverpool.

It all adds to a concerning wider picture. When Spurs sacked Postecoglou, a line from their accompanying club statement read: "It is crucial that we are able to compete on multiple fronts and believe a change of approach will give us the strongest chance for the coming season and beyond."

That belief is being tested to the limit now.