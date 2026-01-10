Darren Fletcher 'prepared' to lead Man United for rest of season

Darren Fletcher speaks ahead of his second game as caretaker manager of Manchester United. (0:30)

Darren Fletcher has said he's "prepared" if Manchester United decide to hand him the head coach job until the end of the season.

Fletcher will take charge of his second United game when Brighton visit Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday.

He's in the running to take the reins until the end of the season along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy and other unnamed candidates.

And Fletcher says he's "enjoyed" the job and feels ready for the position -- whether at United or elsewhere.

"I've always been quite relaxed about my future," said Fletcher.

"I've enjoyed it, I really have. I've tried to relish it.

"I think I'm quite well prepared. I've always tried to prepare myself to be a manager in the future. It was something I always thought that I would maybe be quite good at or something that I'd enjoy doing.

"It's not something I'm saying I'm desperate to do.

Darren Fletcher will take charge of Manchester United for the second time when Brighton visit Old Trafford in the FA Cup on Sunday. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

"I want to prepare myself to be a manager and that opportunity might come for me one day and I know I'll be ready to do it.

"But if it doesn't, I'll be more than comfortable with that. If it means I remain as the under-18s coach, I'm really happy."

United's 2-2 draw with Burnley on Wednesday was Fletcher's first taste of senior management.

He only got the call on Monday following the decision to sack Ruben Amorim.

The former Scotland midfielder will be on the touchline against Brighton, but his future beyond that is still up in the air.

"I was surprised I got offered for the two games because I wasn't expecting it," said Fletcher.

"I don't think like that. It wasn't something that was on my radar at all, but when I do get asked to do it, I know that I can do it.

"I know that I'm comfortable doing it. I know the environment, I believe in myself. I feel like I've learned a lot in the five years that I've been here."

Sources have told ESPN that United are hoping to provide clarity on who will lead the team for the rest of the season early next week.

Solskjaer met with CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox on Saturday while Carrick also had a face-to-face meeting last week.

"It's not my decision, and ultimately, the club need to do what they think is best, the people in the higher up in the roles in the club," said Fletcher.

"They need to know what their plan is going forward for the success of Manchester United and I'm sure they'll do that."