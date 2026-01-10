Open Extended Reactions

United States striker Ricardo Pepi suffered a broken forearm while in action for PSV Eindhoven on Saturday and is set to be sidelined for two months, the Dutch club announced.

Pepi, 23, suffered the injury while scoring PSV's second goal midway through the first half of their 5-1 win over Excelsior in the Dutch Eredivisie.

After landing awkwardly and staying down on the field, he had to be helped to the sideline before being substituted.

PSV confirmed the injury after Pepi was taken to hospital, saying that he would undergo surgery on Sunday.

PSV Eindhoven had to be taken off with an arm injury after scoring for PSV Eindhoven against Excelsior. Marcel van Dorst/EYE4images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The injury comes as a major blow to Pepi just five months before the U.S. begins its World Cup campaign against Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California.

The former FC Dallas player could also be a doubt for the team's final friendlies before coach Mauricio Pochettino names his roster for the tournament. The USMNT will take on Belgium on March 28 and Portugal three days later.

Pepi has scored 13 goals in 34 appearances for the U.S. and was part of the most recent roster for wins over Paraguay and Uruguay in November.