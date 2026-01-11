Transfer rumors, news: Bruno Fernandes linked with Man United exit

ESPN's Steve Nicol and Julien Laurens react to Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup. (2:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Could Bruno Fernandes leave Manchester United this summer? Plus, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva has entered talks with Galatasaray.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Kompany: Karl's Real Madrid comments an 'error'

- San Diego FC working on exit of 'Chucky' Lozano

- Sources: Saka to sign new five-year deal at Arsenal

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a Man United exit next summer. Carl Recine/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United players fear that Bruno Fernandes has had enough of the problems being endured at Old Trafford and will leave in the summer, according to The Sun. The 31-year-old could look for a fresh start following the World Cup after he admitted that former manager Ruben Amorim had persuaded him to stay last summer following a £100m offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal. Fernandes has claimed that he won't make a decision regarding his future until after the World Cup.

- Juventus remain confident that they will sign Marcos Senesi when the centre-back's Bournemouth contract expires in the summer, even with Barcelona having contacted his agency, as reported by Tuttosport. Juve are even expected to start a summit between the parties in the coming days to understand the cost and feasibility of a move. Their aim is to complete a deal for the 28-year-old quickly to avoid a rise in competition.

- Galatasaray have opened talks to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a free agent in the summer, as reported by Nicolo Schira. If the 31-year-old is to join, City teammate Ilkay Gündogan could play a key role in making it happen, as he is one of Silva's best friends. Gundogan has actually already spoken positively to the Portugal international about Galatasaray's project.

- Juventus are looking at United's Noussair Mazraoui as they aim to sign a right-back, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, amid growing competition for Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy. Juve's new direction is leading them to the 28-year-old, who wants to leave Old Trafford for a change of scenery before the World Cup. Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey is also being evaluated.

- After the news that Georgia Stanway will be leaving Bayern Munich when her contract expires this summer, Sky Sports has suggested that Arsenal are interested in the midfielder. Early talks have already taken place between the club and player, with the 27-year-old able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month, but there will be further competition for the England international from other clubs in the Women's Super League.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:07 Laurens: Signing Guehi in January is a no-brainer for Man City Julien Laurens analyses the future of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

- Crystal Palace could be tempted to accept a big offer for Marc Guehi this January, with Manchester City pushing to reach an agreement for the centre-back. (Football Insider)

- The plan is for Al-Hilal full-back Joao Cancelo to complete his medical on Monday and be presented as a Barcelona player on Tuesday. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Everton are looking at Arsenal's Ben White as a solution for their right-back issues, although a deal would be difficult to complete. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea and Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Stade Rennais centre-back Jeremy Jacquet. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich are stepping up their interest in 16-year-old Hertha BSC defensive midfielder Kennet Eichhorn, but there is competition from RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and clubs abroad. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus, Napoli and Roma remain in the background with questions remaining about whether Galatasaray and Nottingham Forest will move for Internazionale midfielder Davide Frattesi. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool could try to sign Club Brugge's Joel Ordonez in the future and look elsewhere for a centre-back this January. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United are interested in a triple signing from Atalanta as they look at centre-back Giorgio Scalvini, midfielder Ederson and left-back Honest Ahanor. (TEAMtalk)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Manchester United want 17-year-old Blackburn Rovers forward Igor Tyjon, but Arsenal are the favourites to sign him. (The Sun)

- Internazionale could move for Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina if Denzel Dumfries leaves in the summer. (Tuttosport)

- Aston Villa want Tammy Abraham, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Roma, with their intention being for the 28-year-old to provide support and competition for Ollie Watkins. (The Telegraph)

- Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool are all monitoring Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, while scouts from Newcastle, Brighton and Crystal Palace have been sent to watch the 21-year-old. (Caught Offside)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton are among the clubs interested in Lecce centre-back Tiago Gabriel. (Rudy Galetti)

- Lazio have agreed personal terms with Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth and are now working to complete a deal with the Hungarian club. (Nicolo Schira)

- Cagliari have asked for information about Internazionale midfielder Kristjan Asllani, who is currently on loan at Torino with an option to make the deal permanent. (Nicolo Schira)