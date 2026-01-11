New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior 'demanded' fight and intensity in FA Cup win says Jorrel Hato

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea goalscorer Jorrel Hato believes the Blues showed the fight and intensity "demanded" by new head coach Liam Rosenior during Saturday's 5-1 FA Cup win over Charlton.

There will be tougher tests as Chelsea look to pick up the pieces of their season under the former Hull manager but there was much to admire about the way a second-string side stood up in the intense atmosphere of The Valley to put Championship opposition to the sword in the second half.

Hato had whacked the visitors in front in stoppage time before half-time, a wonderful finish on the half-volley from a player who had never scored for the club, before a tricky tie in front of a vociferous crowd in south London became a romp.

"We knew it would be a difficult game," said Hato, who got a rare start having been used sparingly by former boss Enzo Maresca. Particularly impressive from Chelsea was the way in which players who had not featured much fitted in so seamlessly, with Rosenior making eight changes.

"We expected Charlton to be physical, to play a lot of long balls and for there to be a lot of duels all over the pitch.

"But we knew if we matched the energy then our quality should come through and I think that showed in the end.

"The manager made it clear to us coming into this game that we would need to show a lot of fight. He demanded that intensity of us and it worked. Winning 5-1 is very good."

Tosin Adarabioyo headed Chelsea's second from Facundo Buonanotte's free-kick at the start of the second half before Charlton's Miles Leaburn quickly pulled a goal back.

The Addicks' revived interest in the tie was short-lived however. Marc Guiu, another player not seen much under Maresca, scored the third on the rebound, then Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernández, emerging from the bench to bring seniority and some gloss to the scoreline, netted in stoppage time.

The former Ajax defender's brilliant goal was perhaps the main talking point, drawing the spotlight from Rosenior's first outing in the dugout.

"To be honest I was a little bit surprised when it went in so that's why I didn't really celebrate too much," said Hato.

"I enjoy being able to help offensively as well as defensively. It's a new role for me because during my time at Ajax I only ever played as a defender.

"Maresca wanted me to invert and join in attacks previously and now the new manager has asked the same of me.

"It's a new role but one I'm happy to do and I'm really enjoying the first few days under the gaffer."