Liverpool's Conor Bradley out for season with knee injury

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley is set to miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in Thursday's 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

Bradley went down off the ball in stoppage time at Emirates Stadium and was stretchered off the pitch, with head coach Arne Slot later admitting the club "feared the worst" for the right-back.

Scans have since revealed Bradley has not suffered an ACL injury but has sustained significant damage to the bone and ligaments in his left knee.

It is a huge blow for Slot's side, who have already lost teenage centre-back Giovanni Leoni to an ACL injury this season.

Bradley's injury prompted a scuffle on the pitch in north London, with Arsenal substitute Gabriel Martinelli throwing the ball at the 22-year-old and then attempting to shove him off the pitch as his side searched for a late winner.

The Brazil international later apologised both publicly and privately for his behaviour.

