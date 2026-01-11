Man United vs Brighton LIVE: latest updates from FA Cup third round clash

Darren Fletcher speaks ahead of his second game as caretaker manager of Manchester United. (0:30)

Fletcher admits there's been 'no conversations' about his Man United future (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

The FA Cup third round action continues on Sunday as Manchester United welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

It's a second match in control of United for Darren Fletcher as he takes interim charge following the dramatic sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Today's hosts are on a run of three consecutive Premier League draws to Wolves, Leeds and Burnley respectively as they now turn their attention to the cup.

Brighton, for their part, travel up to Manchester for the second time this week having held City to a draw in the league on Wednesday.

Follow along for live updates as we build up to the 4.30pm kick-off at Old Trafford.

- Transfer rumors, news: Bruno Fernandes linked with Man United exit

- Man United hope for interim boss clarity early next week - sources

- Darren Fletcher 'prepared' to lead Man United for rest of season