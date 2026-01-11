WSL: Man City beat Everton to remain six points clear of Chelsea

Open Extended Reactions

Kerolin was among the goals against Everton. Getty

Goals from Kerolin and Vivianne Miedema cemented Manchester City's place at the top of the Women's Super League table with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

Brazil international Kerolin opened the scoring with a deflected 26th-minute effort at the Joie Stadium before Netherlands counterpart Miedema made sure with a well-taken second as the hosts dominated.

Victory maintained City's six-point advantage over champions Chelsea, whose pursuit continued with a 5-0 demolition of lowly West Ham.

The Blues took a commanding 4-0 lead in at the break in Rita Guarino's first game as Hammers boss thanks to an own goal from Yu Endo and efforts from Lauren James, Alyssa Thompson and Sandy Baltimore.

Baltimore helped herself to a second from the penalty spot to complete an impressive afternoon's work at Kingsmeadow.

Ashleigh Neville's own goal handed former club Tottenham a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester.

The unfortunate defender, who only joined City last week after a decade at Spurs, turned Eveliina Summanen's 40th-minute corner into her own net to settle a tight affair at the BetWright Stadium and ease her side level on points with third-placed derby rivals Arsenal.

Second half goals from Rachel Daly and Kirsty Hanson helped Aston Villa come from behind to beat Brighton 2-1.

Fuka Tsunoda put the Seagulls ahead at Villa Park, but the hosts responded after the break with two goals inside a minute as Daly and Hanson struck in quick succession to snatch a fourth league win of the season.