Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from Supercopa Clásico

Barcelona and Real Madrid meet in the Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia to contest for the first piece of silverware for the season and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

Hansi Flick's side reached the final after thrashing Athletic Club in the semifinals, while Real Madrid beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 in the other semifinal.

Last year's final was hugely entertaining, with Barcelona going on to win 5-2. Two of the protagonists of that final -- Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé -- could be set for a return in Sunday's clash after missing their respective semifinals through injury.

While both sides will be competing for larger honours this season, winning the Supercopa would be a statement of intent for the second half of the season.

