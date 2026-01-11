USMNT's Josh Sargent refused to play but won't be sold - Norwich

Open Extended Reactions

Josh Sargent won't be sold, Norwich insist. Getty

Norwich head coach Philippe Clement has claimed striker Josh Sargent refused to play in Sunday's 5-1 FA Cup victory over Walsall -- but insisted the United States international would not be leaving Carrow Road during the January transfer window.

The Canaries dominated their League Two opponents from start to finish in Sargent's absence, with fellow frontman Jovon Makama leading the way with a hat-trick to take his tally for the season to 12.

"Josh sent me a message [on Saturday] evening saying he would not be available because of transfer things in his head," said Clement, with the player having been linked with a move to Major League Soccer's Toronto FC.

"This is obviously not something we want, and will have consequences. It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window."

Norwich hail Josh Sargent's replacement

On Makama's display, Clement said: "I don't want to praise him too much because he has to keep both feet on the ground, which to be fair he is doing at the moment.

"He has now scored more goals this season than he did in League One all last season [for Lincoln] and he is improving all the time -- but he has the potential to be even better and must keep working hard.

"I was delighted with the performance of the whole team. It is not always easy against teams from lower leagues but I thought the lads did really well today."

The floodgates opened on 15 minutes when Matej Jurásek registered his first goal for the club with a fierce low drive.

Makama made it two nine minutes later, tapping home after Jack Stacey's effort had been blocked on the line, and struck again on 48 minutes with a shot on the turn.

The former Lincoln striker converted Ben Chrisene's cut-back to complete his hat-trick in the 55th minute before Walsall substitute Courtney Clarke found the top corner from 30 yards to pull one back.

But a dominant Norwich side had the final say in stoppage time when Tony Springett latched onto a wonderful through-ball from fellow substitute Liam Gibbs to make it 5-1.