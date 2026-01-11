MLS players support plan to align with international calendar

Open Extended Reactions

Major League Soccer players expressed support for the board of governors' decision to align with the international calendar by shifting the regular season to a summer-to-spring campaign beginning in 2027.

The MLS regular season currently operates from February to October, with the playoffs held in November and December.

"It globalizes the league a little bit," New England Revolution and U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Matt Turner said to ESPN. "The transfer windows are the same, people are doing business at the same time, and the timing of the contracts ending and beginning is the same.

"It's weird if I sign a contract that ends on July 31st, MLS is midseason. I don't want to sign a contract in January in Europe, like teams aren't necessarily looking, the budget is different in January than it is in the summer.

"I think you'll start to see that player movement will have a lot more fluidity," he added. "When I was trying to get over to Europe, it was so frustrating that it was the opposite calendar.

Matt Turner explained why he backs the decision to align MLS with international calendars. Getty

"I signed for Arsenal in January, but I didn't go until June. And then I played a six-month season and then went into a preseason.

"Like it was hard, it was difficult, because then I never had a break, I never had a breather," he said. "This last off season [with the New England Revolution] was my first breather in five years."

The changes to the calendar would see the MLS regular season kick off in mid-July and run through the spring, with Decision Day being played in April and the playoffs held in May.

The league also accounted for a winter break to "prioritize player recovery" by pausing action from mid-December to early or mid-February.

Chicago Fire player Philip Zinckernagel emphasized the positive impact on player fitness and mentality by rearranging the way MLS approaches a break in the season, insisting the new calendar works better for athletes.