Darren Fletcher urges Man Utd players not to 'waste' season after FA Cup exit

Darren Fletcher has told Manchester United's players to use the rest of the season to prove they deserve to be at the club next season.

United have little left to play for after being dumped out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday.

It's the first time since 1981-82 that they have exited the two domestic cup competitions so early after losing to Grimsby Town in the second round of the Carabao Cup in August.

"True character reveals itself in difficult times," Fletcher said.

"You know in difficult times true character is going to show so they have to dig and make sure they want to be part of Manchester United's future.

"And ultimately, if you're not, then I don't think you should be here or will be here. It sounds strong, but that's just the reality and the way it should be."

With no European football and only two cup games, United will play just 40 games this season, down from 60 last season.

It will be their lowest tally over a full campaign since playing 39 in the 1914-15 season more than 110 years ago.

"That is where we're at, we can't hide behind that," Fletcher added.

"We've got to face that and we've got to deal with that and it's not Manchester United level or what's expected of Manchester United.

"The players have to group together, take responsibility. Find a way of improving quickly and taking on the challenge for the rest of the season. Don't waste the season."

Fletcher has taken the team for the draw with Burnley and defeat to Brighton following Ruben Amorim's dismissal on Monday.

The former Scotland midfielder says he doesn't know who will be in charge against Manchester City at Old Trafford next weekend.

The club are expected to decide who will be interim boss until the end of the season on Sunday evening following talks with Fletcher, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy among other candidates.

"I have to report tomorrow morning [Monday] to Carrington, that is all I know," Fletcher said.

"I will find out tomorrow morning. I have had zero indications.

"All my focus has been on this. It is a massive responsibility to lead this club and I have given it my best and I am disappointed not to win a game."