Xabi Alonso on Real Madrid's Supercopa defeat: We must move on

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick believes Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé is the best striker in the world. (1:57)

Hansi Flick: Kylian Mbappé is the best striker in the world (1:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Xabi Alonso said Real Madrid "must move on as soon as possible" after Sunday's 3-2 Supercopa final defeat to Barcelona, blaming bad luck and an injury crisis for coming up short against their rivals.

Raphinha put Barça ahead before three goals in four minutes from Vinícius Júnior, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo García made it 2-2 at half-time.

Raphinha scored the winner in the second half, as Madrid were unable to convert their late chances.

The result saw Barcelona win the first tournament of the Spanish season, retaining a trophy they also won in 2025.

Xabi Alonso said Real Madrid need to quickly move on. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images.

"We have to move on as soon as possible," Alonso said, when asked how his team would react to the loss. "It's the least important of the competitions we play. We have to look forward, try to get players back [from injury], get our morale back and keep going."

Kylian Mbappé was only able to make a late appearance as a substitute after recovering from a knee sprain, while Madrid were also without defenders Éder Militão and Antonio Rüdiger.

"Kylian wasn't fit to start the game," Alonso said. "It was best to use him to make an impact, and that's what we decided... The injuries are hurting us. They're preventing us from finding stability."

- Raphinha leads Barcelona to Supercopa win over Madrid

- Vinícius Jr. taunts Diego Simeone after Real Madrid, Atlético clash

- Bayern's Kompany on Lennart Karl's Real Madrid comments: 'An error'

Alonso praised Vinícius, who scored after going 16 games in all competitions without finding the net.

"Vini had a great game," Alonso said. "He was dangerous, and the goal was extraordinary."

"Losing a final against a rival is never nice," goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said. "We deserved to win, above all in the second half. The details went against us today."