Stats: Flick's 100% in finals, Kane's 20th, Arsenal's 23 set-pieces

It was weekend filled with cup competitions in Europe's top leagues. Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea thumped lower league opposition, and FA Cup holders Crystal Palace were knocked out by sixth-tier Macclesfield. Manchester United are also out of the FA Cup after losing to Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Barcelona won the Spanish Supercopa with a 3-2 win over Real Madrid. In Serie A, leader Inter Milan drew 2-2 Napoli, as AC Milan drew with relegation-threatened Fiorentina.

The Bundesliga resumed with a huge win for Bayern Munich against Wolfsburg

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

2

Everton became the second top-flight team to lose an FA Cup penalty shootout without scoring any penalties in the shootout, after Blackburn against Sunderland in February 2003

3

Sunderland's Robin Roefs became the first Premier League goalkeeper to save three or more penalties in an FA Cup shootout since Brighton and Hove Albion's Jason Steele in January 2021.

8

Danny Welbeck has now scored 8 goals against his former club Manchester United, tied for his most against any single opponent -- Welbeck has also scored 8 times against West Ham United.

9

Marc Guiu has been directly involved in 9 goals across his last 9 starts for Chelsea in all competitions (8 goals, 1 assist).

10-1

Manchester City's 10-1 win over Exeter City equalled the largest margin of victory in an FA Cup game. Manchester City also became the first English top-flight side to score 10 or more goals in a match in any competition since Liverpool beat Fulham 10-0 in the League Cup in September 1986.

12

Tottenham Hotspur have been eliminated from the FA Cup third round for the first time since 2014, when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal.

17

Macclesfield are the first non-league team to score twice in an FA Cup match against a Premier League side in 17 years, since Kettering Town scored twice against Fulham in January 2009.

23

Arsenal have scored 23 goals from set-pieces this season in all competitions -- the most by any club in Europe's top five leagues this season.

27

The penalty shootout win against Nottingham Forest was the first time that Wrexham have beaten a Premier League team since they beat Middlesbrough in the FA Cup in 1999.

40

After their loss to Brighton at Old Trafford, Manchester United will play a total of 40 competitive games this season, the club's lowest in a season since 1913.

44

For the first time in 44 years, Manchester United have had a season where they've lost in their first outing in both the FA Cup and the League Cup.

117

Macclesfield became the first non-league team to eliminate the FA Cup holders in 117 years, as they beat Crystal Palace. In 1909, then non-league Palace had eliminated holders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There were also 117 places between Macclesfield and Crystal Palace in the league pyramid this season. No other team has ever eliminated a team five divisions above them from the FA Cup.

LALIGA + SPANISH SUPERCOPA

5

Gonzalo García has 5 goal contributions in his last 3 matches with Real Madrid in all competitions -- he's got 4 goals and an assist during those games.

8

Hansi Flick has now won all eight finals that he has competed in as a head coach -- three with Barcelona, and five with Bayern Munich.

10

Barcelona have now notched up 10 straight wins in all competitions, their longest winning streak since 2016, when they also won ten straight.

12

Robert Lewandowski has 12 goals in 18 career games against Real Madrid in all competitions, his most against any non-German opponent.

16

Vinícius Júnior snapped a 16-game goalless run for Real Madrid, and a 19-game goalless run for club and country, both the longest of his career so far.

20

Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Madrid was the 20th straight El Clasico without a draw -- the longest drawless streak in the history of the fixture.

126

Gerard Moreno scored 126th career goal in LALIGA, and his 90th for Villarreal, with his 8th career goal against Alavés, who are now tied with Granada as Moreno's favourite opponents in LALIGA.

2

Borussia Dortmund have scored 2 result-changing goals after the 90th minute in the Bundesliga this season, only FC Koln (with 3) have more such goals

7

Borussia Dortmund have had 7 goals scored by substitutues (5 different players) this Bundesliga season. Only Bayern Munich have more, with nine goals from substitutes this season.

14

Luis Díaz scored his 14th goal of the season for Bayern Munich and his ninth in the Bundesliga; three of his nine league goals this season have been headers, he's scored three each with his left foot and his right foot)

15

Stuttgart snapped a 15-game winless run against Bayer Leverkusen by beating them 2-0 this weekend.

20

Harry Kane leads Bundesliga with 20 goals this season, tying Erling Haaland for the most league goals this season among players in the Top 5 European leagues.

SERIE A

3

Scott McTominay now has as many two-goal games in 52 Serie A gameswith Napoli, as he did in 178 games in the Premier League with Manchester United.

24

In those 52 games, McTominay has 24 goal contributions for Napoli, one more than he did in those 178 games for Manchester United.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.