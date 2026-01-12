Michael Carrick has significant backing for Man United interim job - sources

Ale Moreno questions whether the "reality" at Manchester United could hinder their manager search despite competing for a top four spot in the Premier League. (1:25)

Michael Carrick has growing support within Manchester United for the role of interim manager, with sources telling ESPN that the former midfielder has significant backing within the existing squad to assume the role.

United are hoping to confirm the appointment of an interim manager to take charge of the team until the end of the season within the next 48 hours, with Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both having spoken to the club about the position.

Sources told ESPN on Sunday evening that no decision has yet been made as to the chosen candidate, who will replace Darren Fletcher following the ex-United midfielder's two-game spell in temporary charge following last Monday's dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim.

But with CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox having met Carrick and Solskjaer in recent days, an appointment is expected in the early stages of this week to give the new coach preparation time ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer had a three-year spell as United manager between 2018 and 2021, during which time Carrick assisted him as coach.

Following Solskjaer's dismissal by United in Nov. 2018, Carrick took charge for three games as interim before moving into management with Middlesbrough, where he remained until leaving the EFL Championship club last summer.

Sources have said that Carrick's personality and coaching qualities impressed senior players during his time at United and that the former England midfielder is favoured by some senior players at the club.

Sources in Norway have told ESPN that the Solskjaer camp remain confident of being appointed, but Carrick's internal support at United has given him an edge in the race for the job.