Transfer rumors, news: Guéhi prefers Bayern move over Man City

Marc Guéhi prefers a move to Bayern Munich over Manchester City. Plus, Manchester United are hoping to name an interim manager within the next 48 hours.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Marc Guéhi's contract at Crystal Palace is up at the end of the season. Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Bayern Munich hold an advantage over Manchester City when it comes to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, according to Footmercato, who suggest that the 25-year-old would prefer to move to Germany. The Bavarians hope to sign him as a free agent in the summer while City want to move now due to injuries sustained by Josko Gvardiol and Rúben Dias. Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who have been linked with the England international, whose admirers also include Real Madrid and Barcelona.

- Michael Carrick has growing support within Manchester United for the role of interim manager, with sources telling ESPN's Mark Ogden that the former Old Trafford has significant backing within the existing squad to assume the role. United are hoping to confirm the appointment of an interim manager within the next 48 hours, with Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer both having spoken to the club about the position.

- Juventus are looking at Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta as they consider possible replacements for Dusan Vlahovic with the Serbia international's contract being set to expire in the summer, as reported by Tuttosport. AC Milan were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign Mateta in the summer, but the Eagles could reduce their €40m demands to a valuation between €20m and €25m with the 28-year-old's contract ending in 2027. Juve will continue to monitor the France international in the coming weeks.

- Toronto FC have submitted an $18m bid for Norwich City and USMNT striker Josh Sargent, a source has confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle. The bid comes after Sargent refused to play in Norwich's 5-1 FA Cup victory over Mansfield on Sunday. "This is obviously not something we want and will have consequences," Norwich manager Philippe Clement said. "It is something we need to speak about inside the club, but the club has made it really clear to Josh and his agent that he will not be leaving during this transfer window."

- Juventus want to sign Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa on loan but Liverpool only want a permanent departure, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport, who add that Atalanta's Daniel Maldini is Juve's first alternative. The Italian giants want to wait until Mohamed Salah returns from the Africa Cup of Nations before determining Liverpool's true stance on Chiesa. They are also considering Al Shabab's Yannick Carrasco, Fiorentina's Albert Gudmundsson, Brentford pair Kevin Schade and Mikkel Damsgaard, Sunderland's Simon Adingra and Atlético Madrid's Thiago Almada.

OTHER RUMORS

- Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb's situation and are fully informed about all the details. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Oscar Bobb could also become an option for Crystal Palace during this transfer window. (TEAMtalk)

- Tottenham feel they will sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher now or never amid competition from Aston Villa. (TEAMtalk)

- Mathys Tel wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan if his game time doesn't increase, as the forward aims to represent France at the World Cup. Paris FC are among the interested clubs but Spurs want the 20-year-old to stay. (Fabrizio Romano)

- In addition to waiting for a response from Atletico Madrid's Giacomo Raspadori, Roma have initiated contact with Aston Villa about a loan for Donyell Malen with an option to make the deal permanent. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Aston Villa are interested in Newcastle United forward William Osula, who is also on the radar of German clubs. (talkSPORT)

- Fenerbahce have shown an interest in Ademola Lookman, although Atalanta don't want the forward to leave. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sunderland are ready to reignite talks with Bologna for Jhon Lucumi, with I Rossoblu wanting €30m for the centre-back who has turned down their offer of a contract extension. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea are internally working on a deal for Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh with Tromso wanting around €6m-€7m for the 19-year-old centre-back. (Rudy Galetti)

- Sevilla and Getafe are both interested in a six-month loan for Olympique de Marseille striker Neal Maupay. (Le 10 Sport)

- Brentford are willing to offer Lazio €13m plus €2m in bonuses for winger Matteo Cancillieri. (Nicolo Schira)

- Daniel Farke is keen to bring Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi to Leeds United, ideally on a free transfer no later than this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Lazio have increased their offer for Ferencvaros midfielder Alex Toth from €10m to €12m having agreed personal terms with the 20-year-old. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fenerbahce have opened talks with Napoli to try to sign winger Noa Lang. (Nicolo Schira)

- Besiktas have made an offer worth €8m including bonuses for Monaco defender Thilo Kehrer. (Footmercato)