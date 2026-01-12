Is John Rooney related to Wayne? Macclesfield boss' career explained

Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney watched his brother's greatest triumph in the FA Cup. Getty

John Rooney is the younger brother of Wayne Rooney, and reduced his elder sibling to tears after Macclesfield's FA Cup triumph.

John is the manager of non-league Macclesfield who completed the biggest upset in FA Cup history by beating the holders Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday.

England and Manchester United legend Wayne was emotional watching John's unexpected victory.

John is 35 years old, five years younger than his more famous sibling.

Was John Rooney a footballer? Who did he play for?

John was also a professional footballer but didn't hit the heights of his brother who captained England and Manchester United.

John started his playing career with Macclesfield in League Two, who he now manages, after a youth career at Everton.

In 2011, he headed to the United States where he played for New York Red Bulls (during Thierry Henry, Rafael Marquez and Tim Ream's time at the club) and Orlando City.

John moved to Barnsley but didn't make an appearance, then after a short stint with Bury, found a home with Chester.

He switched to Wrexham and Guiseley in the National League, then spent two seasons each at Barrow and Stockport County. In 2021 he moved back to Barrow in League Two for two seasons.

After a year at Oldham, John ended his playing career with Macclesfield.

He was primarily a midfielder.