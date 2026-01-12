Bruno Fernandes' X account was hacked - Man United

Manchester United caretaker manager Darren Fletcher believes the club should aim for Champions League qualification this season after being knocked out of the FA Cup. (0:31)

Darren Fletcher: We still have Champions League qualification to play for (0:31)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United released a statement announcing that captain Bruno Fernandes' social media platform X account was hacked on Sunday evening, after a number of bizarre posts were shared on his page.

The Portugal international played all 90 minutes of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup.

Fernandes' X account, which has 4.5 million followers, was tampered with hours after the game, forcing United to warn fans.

Bruno Fernandes' social media account was hacked. Carl Recine/Getty Images

In a post on X, United said: "Bruno Fernandes's X account has been hacked. Supporters should not engage with any of the posts or direct messages."

Some of the false posts, which have since been deleted, focused on United's struggles and criticised INEOS, the company which co-owns United through Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Fernandes' last legitimate post was in October when he celebrated his 300th appearance for the club.

- AFCON 2025: Which players could return to Premier League for/against your club?

- Michael Carrick has significant backing for Man United interim job - sources

- With no manager, Man United continue to sink to new lows

Meanwhile, Sunday's loss means United will play just 40 competitive matches this season - the smallest number in 111 years.

The Red Devils are working to appoint an interim head coach following Ruben Amorim's sacking last week after 14 months in charge.