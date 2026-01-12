AFCON semifinals: Senegal vs. Egypt, Nigeria vs. Morocco - TV channel in the UK, kick-off time, live stream, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the semifinal stage.

Senegal face Egypt before Nigeria take on the hosts, Morocco, on Wednesday with a place in the final up for grabs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the AFCON semifinals.

How to watch AFCON semifinals

Senegal vs. Egypt and Nigeria vs. Morocco are both on Wednesday Jan. 14.

Senegal face Egypt at 5 p.m. UK time, before Nigeria play Morocco at 8 p.m. UK time.

Both matches are live and free in the UK on Channel 4's E4.

Channel4.com and the Channel 4 Sport YouTube channel also provide a free live stream.

Sadio Mane will come up against Mo Salah in the AFCON semifinal. Getty

Key details for Senegal vs. Egypt

Kick-off time: Wednesday Jan 14., 5 p.m.

Venue: Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier

Key details for Nigeria vs. Morocco

Kick-off time: Wednesday Jan 14., 8 p.m.

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

play 2:20 Will Senegal's slow starts cost them moving forward at AFCON? Ed Dove reviews Senegal's 3-1 win over Sudan but cautions that slow beginnings won't go unpunished against stronger sides.

Senegal team and injury news

Pape Matar Sarr could return after missing the quarterfinal.

Senegal will count on their dangerous attacking trio Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.

Egypt team and injury news

Ahmed Hegazi limped off in Egypt's quarterfinal so is a doubt.

Egypt will look to star man Mohamed Salah who scored and assisted last time out.

Nigeria team and injury news

Wilfred Ndidi must serve a one-match suspension after being booked for time-wasting in the quarterfinal.

Raphael Onyedika may come in. Bright Osayi-Samuel limped off in the quarterfinal so is a doubt.

Ryan Alebiosu has a chance of returning. Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are their danger-men.

Morocco team and injury news

Romain Saïss is still out after he was injured in the AFCON opener.

Azzedine Ounahi is out of the rest of the tournament.

Achraf Hakimi will play again but there have been doubts about his match fitness. Sofyan Amrabat came off the bench in the quarterfinal so could start.