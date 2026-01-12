Real Madrid's Endrick wants to stay in Europe, turns down South American clubs

Luis Garcia reacts to Real Madrid's performance during their Supercopa de España defeat vs. Barcelona and what it means for Xabi Alonso's future. (1:20)

Endrick is confident he will gain playing time and have success in Europe after spurning offers to return to South America.

The Brazil striker joined Lyon last month on loan from Real Madrid after only making three appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos this season.

"Some Brazilian clubs have asked if I would like to return, but it's not the time to think about that," Endrick, 19, told ESPN Brasil.

"I want to play in the biggest and best leagues. I have to stay in Europe to do that.

Endrick moved to Real Madrid from Palmeiras when he turned 18 in July 2024 and made 22 league appearances in his first season in Spain.

Endrick has joined Lyon from Real Madrid on loan. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

"My first year was incredible," he said. "From the presentation onwards. I was able to play in all competitions and scored goals in all of them.

"I arrived aged 18 to the biggest club in the world, with a squad that had won everything, and I played alongside all of them. I know I'll play more, but I have to take it one step at a time."

Endrick said he took the advice of Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and of Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso when deciding to leave Madrid in this transfer window.

"He [Ancelotti] and Xabi talked to me a lot about the importance of getting more playing time at a big club," he said. "About how important it is for younger players to always be on the pitch after arriving in Europe."

Endrick, who struggled with a recurring hamstring injury earlier this season, says he is now fully fit.

He is eager to play regularly and give himself a chance of making Brazil's World Cup squad.

"Hopefully, we can talk about the World Cup," he said. "I'll work hard for Lyon to win a title, and if I'm blessed with great games here, my chances of being called up will increase."

Endrick enjoyed a fantastic debut with Lyon on Sunday when he played 72 minutes and scored the winner in a 2-1 win against Lille in the Coupe de France.