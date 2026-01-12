Marcus Rashford hopes Barcelona Supercopa trophy is first of many

Luis Garcia reacts to Real Madrid's performance during their Supercopa de España defeat vs. Barcelona and what it means for Xabi Alonso's future. (1:20)

Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford hopes Sunday's thrilling Spanish Supercopa win over Real Madrid will prove the first of many trophies he wins at the Catalan club.

Rashford, 28, came off the bench in the 3-2 Clásico victory in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to help Barça secure the first available silverware in Spain this season.

The England forward is on loan at Barça from Manchester United until the end of the campaign, but the LaLiga leaders have an option to make the deal permanent for around €30 million ($35m) in the summer.

"I am very happy today," Rashford told reporters during the celebrations in Jeddah.

"It's the first trophy [with Barça] and it's always the best feeling to win the first one. I hope now we can win some more. I hope it's not the last one.

"It was a top performance. This is what we're capable of doing. There are still areas to improve, but we can enjoy this moment today."

Marcus Rashford won the Supercopa with Barcelona on Sunday. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barça sporting director Deco has said there has not been any decision yet on Rashford's future, but reports last week suggested the club were leaning towards taking up their option to sign him permanently.

In 27 appearances this season, 17 of which have been from the start, he has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists from a left wing role.

"It's really good [being at the club]," Rashford added.

"When we win, it makes it so much easier. Throughout the season, even in moments when we have not played so well, we stick together and act as a team. For me, it's perfect and I am really enjoying my time here."

Rashford, who came off the bench in place of two-goal hero Raphinha, could have added to his numbers in the Supercopa win against Madrid.

In the latter stages of the game, he had the chance to add a fourth goal, but shot wide.

"Almost, but [I had] no energy in the legs," he joked when asked about his opportunity to seal the win before Madrid spurned two late chances to take the tie to penalties.

"I was close, but this is the message, to come on and create actions, try and score goals. In the last moments, we could and we should score."

Raphinha opened the scoring in the first half before three goals in first half stoppage time saw the teams go in level at 2-2 at the break.

Vinícius Júnior equalised for Madrid with a spectacular solo goal, a smart Robert Lewandowski finish restored Barça's advantage briefly and Gonzalo García then ensured parity again at half-time.

Kylian Mbappé returned from injury as a second half substitute, but it was Raphinha who proved the match winner with his second goal of the game, with Frenkie de Jong later sent off and Álvaro Carreras and Raúl Asencio spurning late Madrid chances.

Both teams now turn their attention to the Copa del Rey this week, while they are also still alive in LaLiga, where Barça lead Madrid at the summit by four points, and the Champions League.