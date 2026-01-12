Santos boss tells Neymar and Gabigol 'don't share anything'

Ale Moreno tells Herc Gomez that MLS should avoid the "headache" that comes with bringing in Neymar. (2:09)

Should MLS avoid looking at Neymar? (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Santos coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has high expectations for attacking duo Neymar and Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa this season.

Gabigol celebrated his return to Santos by scoring in his first game back in a 2-1 win against Novorizontino in Saturday's Campeonato Paulista.

Neymar signed a contract extension to remain at Santos until December.

"Neymar and Gabigol know the club very well and they know each other too," Vojvoda said.

Santos have Neymar and Gabigol in their ranks this year. Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

"But they will want what's best for Santos. Will they share responsibility? No. I want the maximum from Neymar and Gabigol. That they don't share anything. That they add and multiply for the good of Santos.

"I will demand this because they can do it. Then, the coaching staff has to find the mechanisms so that they perform at the highest level."

Neymar, 33, was seen congratulating Gabigol in the locker room after Saturday's victory.

Neymar underwent minor surgery on his left knee on Dec. 22 to resolve a meniscus problem after helping Santos avoid relegation last season.

He has started his recovery process and Vojvoda gave an update on Neymar's condition.

"Neymar is doing well, and I'm happy because I see that he's happy," he said.

- Brazil star Neymar begins recovery after knee surgery ahead of World Cup bid

- Neymar signs Santos renewal through 2026 with sights on World Cup

"There were people who doubted Neymar last year and he, in difficult moments, physically diminished, showed commitment.

"I know what all of Brazil expects from Neymar, but I expect the same for Santos. And he's recovering at a good pace."

Neymar is expected to return to action ahead of the start of Brazil's Serie A later this month.