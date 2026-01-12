Kai Havertz feted as 'one more asset' for Arsenal - Mikel Merino

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Mikel Merino react to Arsenal reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Portsmouth 4-1 at Fratton Park. (3:03)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Merino is "buzzing" to have teammate Kai Havertz back from long-term injury as Premier League leaders Arsenal chase glory in four competitions.

Gunners forward Havertz made his first appearance since sustaining a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season by coming on as a 69th-minute substitute in Sunday's 4-1 FA Cup third-round win at Portsmouth.

The 26-year-old Germany international was restricted to just 12 competitive outings in 2025, having also missed three months of last season following hamstring surgery.

"To come back after a big, big injury, to have him around is so good for everyone, for the atmosphere in the training ground," Merino said of Havertz.

"The support he gives us in the training ground, having him around every training session, and now having him on the pitch is one more asset, one more tool for the coach.

"[It's] amazing, we're all buzzing for him."