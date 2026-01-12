Luis Garcia reacts to Real Madrid's performance during their Supercopa de España defeat vs. Barcelona and what it means for Xabi Alonso's future. (1:20)

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has apologised for his touchline row with Vinícius Júnior during last week's Supercopa semifinal, admitting he "didn't do the right thing."

Simeone's war of words with Vinícius was one of the main talking points after Thursday's game in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which Real Madrid won 2-1 to advance to the final, where they were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona on Sunday.

TV footage showed Vinícius and Simeone debating an early Atlético penalty appeal, before Simeone appeared to repeatedly tell Vinícius that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez "was going to get rid of him."

Vinícius Júnior and Diego Simeone exchanged words during Real Madrid's game vs. Atleti in the Supercopa. Getty Images

Simeone and Vinícius were later both shown yellow cards after exchanging words as the Brazil international was substituted. In the immediate aftermath of the game, Simeone would not elaborate on the incident, saying he "couldn't remember" what had been said.

"I'd like to apologise to Mr. Florentino and Mr. Vinícius for what happened," Simeone said in a news conference on Monday, ahead of Atlético's Copa del Rey game at Deportivo La Coruña. "Obviously it wasn't right to put myself in that position, and I accept, obviously, that I didn't do the right thing."

However, Simeone refused to respond to criticism from Madrid coach Xabi Alonso, who had said the Atlético coach's behaviour "crossed a line in terms of respect of a colleague" and claimed Simeone "isn't an example of a good sportsman."

"I've got nothing to add," Simeone said on Monday when those comments were put to him.

Atlético had more shots and possession than Real Madrid in Thursday's semifinal, but Simeone praised their opponents, and Supercopa winners Barcelona.

"The team that wins deserves to go through," he said. "[Real] won, they deserved to go through. In the final [against Barcelona] they were close to drawing. They always compete, as we're used to seeing."