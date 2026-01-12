FA Cup draw: Giant-killers Macclesfield to face Brentford in fourth-round

Open Extended Reactions

Macclesfield beat Crystal Palace in the third round. Getty

Macclesfield must upstage another Premier League side if they are to continue their fairytale FA Cup run after drawing Brentford in the fourth round.

The National League North team produced one of the greatest upsets in the competition's history when they defeated holders Crystal Palace 2-1 at Moss Rose on Saturday.

John Rooney's giant-killers are at home once again for their tie against Brentford, who are positioned fifth in the Premier League.

"We said before that we would have liked to get Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal, but another Premier League side is incredible," Rooney said.