Pep Guardiola said lifting the Carabao Cup could help inspire Manchester City to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

City are six points behind Mikel Arteta's side with 17 games remaining.

Before the league restarts next weekend, they face a Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Newcastle at St James' Park on Tuesday.

Guardiola lifted the trophy in February 2018 before winning his first English title later that season.

And he says winning silverware early in the campaign can help in the title race.

"If you want to win the league that year or whatever, it's not a lot, but it helps," said Guardiola. "It helps with the fact that OK, we won one title, we won something.

"It's not so much for the lifting of the silverware, but more to be self aware and OK, we won. We are able to do it. When you win it helps to win more, more, more.

"Not as a routine, but OK we have done it. A player says 'if I've done it, I can do it again.'"

Goalkeeper James Trafford is set to make his ninth start of the season against Newcastle.

The 23-year-old has been forced to settle for the No.2 spot behind Gianluigi Donnarumma since arriving from Burnley in the summer.

A lack of game-time could mean he misses out on a place in the England squad for next summer's World Cup, but Guardiola has hinted that his situation will only be reviewed at the end of the season.

"I would like him to stay for many, many, many years here, because he has [ability] to play in a club like us," said Guardiola.

"But, you know, the situation of the keepers is special. It's different, and we'll see what happens at the end of season."