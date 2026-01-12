Open Extended Reactions

Conor Gallagher is set to join Tottenham Hotspur from Atlético Madrid, sources close to the LaLiga club have told ESPN.

The former Chelsea midfielder is expected to join Spurs on a permanent deal, bringing an end to his 17-month spell in the Spanish capital.

Gallagher, 25, has been unable to cement a regular starting spot in the Atletico side, making just four starts in LaLiga this season.

The England international joined Atlético from Chelsea in August of 2024, ending a protracted transfer saga that summer.

In 2024-25, Atlético finished third in LaLiga, and were eliminated in the Copa del Rey semifinals and the Champions League round of 16.

Gallagher has faced increased competition for minutes this season after Atlético signed midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Álex Baena, Thiago Almada and Nico González last summer.

Aston Villa had also been keen to land Gallagher, but the player favoured a switch to north London, sources said.