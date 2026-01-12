Open Extended Reactions

The San Jose Earthquakes are close to signing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

While a deal isn't completely done, the source said it was "likely" that Werner would join the Quakes. If the deal is completed, Werner would join a revamped San Jose attack that has seen both Cristian Espinoza and Josef Martínez, who combined for 18 goals and 14 assists last season, depart via free agency.

Werner is expected to be a Designated Player for the Quakes, who recently re-signed forward Cristian Arango to a new deal through December of 2027.

Werner, 29, has made just three appearances totaling 13 minutes this season in his second stint with Leipzig. He played for Tottenham Hotspur while on loan for parts of the last two seasons, where he managed just three goals in 41 league and cup appearances.

Capped 57 times for Germany, Werner's best run of form came during a four-season spell with Leipzig from 2016-2020 when he scored 95 goals in 159 league and cup appearances. He then spent two seasons with English Premier League side Chelsea, where he scored 23 goals in all competitions from 89 appearances.

Werner began his career with VfB Stuttgart in 2013, having come through their academy. He debuted for Germany in 2017, and has scored 24 times since and was included in squads for the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

