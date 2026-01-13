Open Extended Reactions

Cameron Knowles was promoted to coach of Major League Soccer's Minnesota United FC on Monday, a day after Eric Ramsay quit to coach West Bromwich Albion in England's second tier League Championship.

Knowles, 43, was a defender in MLS from 2005-11 with Real Salt Lake, the Portland Timbers and Montreal. He became a Portland assistant from 2012-17 and its reserve team coach from 2018-21, then joined Minnesota as a video analyst.

He was briefly interim coach in January 2024 and had been an assistant under Ramsay.

Ramsay, 34, spent the last two seasons with the Loons, leading the club into the playoffs on both occasions.

In 2025, Minnesota defeated the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference quarterfinals, before losing in the next round to San Diego FC.

The Loons' roster has witnessed some significant changes since the end of the season, with midfielder Robin Lod signing with Chicago Fire FC and goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair moving to Inter Miami CF. Both players were free agents

Minnesota added former New England Revolution midfielder/forward Tomás Chancalay in a trade, while also picking up goalkeeper Drake Callender in a deal with Charlotte FC.

