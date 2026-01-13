Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Rúben Neves as Carrick's first signing

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick is set to make Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves his first signing as interim manager of Manchester United, while Manchester City are pushing ahead to land Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson next summer. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Alonso out at Madrid, Arbeloa to manage club

- Sources: Gallagher set to join Spurs from Atleti

- USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps signs with Denver

Ruben Neves was previously at Wolves before heading to Saudi Arabia. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- A move for Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves is being lined up by Manchester United, according to The Guardian. It is reported that the Old Trafford hierarchy are willing to move for any player on the club's wishlist this month, and it looks as though Neves, 28, could be their first signing of the January transfer window, with the Saudi Pro League side willing to accept an offer worth £20 million. ESPN sources reported on Monday that Michael Carrick is set to be appointed as interim manager until the end of the season.

- Manchester City have made contact regarding a deal for Nottingham Forest and England international midfielder Elliot Anderson. TEAMtalk reports that City are set to make a summer push for the 23-year-old, with manager Pep Guardiola seeing him as a good fit for his system. An approach for Anderson, who has also been on the radar of Manchester United, is expected to take place in the next transfer window and could cost upwards of £80 million after the Premier League side informed his representatives of their plans to make a move for him.

- Liverpool are looking to sign a right back following the season-ending injury to Conor Bradley, but Borussia Dortmund's Julian Ryerson isn't on their radar, says Florian Plettenberg. "Various options are being assessed" but the report doesn't name anyone specific yet, outside of claiming that the 28-year-old Norway international Ryerson is not one of them.

- Al Ittihad midfielder N'Golo Kanté is in talks with Fenerbahce. L'Equipe reports that the Turkish Super Lig club are one of the first clubs to make an approach for the 34-year-old former Chelsea star amid interest from several teams in Europe, who are looking to take advantage of Kante's contract situation. The France international is believed to have stalled on talks over a new deal, following the Saudi Pro League side's first offer, and could leave this month if an agreement over a transfer fee is reached.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could stay at the club, according to AS. Yet to sign a new contract at Camp Nou, the 37-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and is also on the shortlist of MLS side Chicago Fire. However, the Blaugrana are reportedly yet to make a decision on his future, and it can't be ruled out that he signs a contract extension to extend his deal beyond the summer, with a meeting set to be held before the end of the season.

DONE DEALS

To follow...

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:54 Why Xabi Alonso's sacking is a 'big surprise' from Real Madrid Alex Kirkland explains why Real Madrid's timing to sack Xabi Alonso as manager has come by as a "big surprise" after losing the Supercopa final vs. Barcelona.

OTHER RUMORS

- Álvaro Arbeloa is the new permanent manager of Real Madrid, after the sacking of Xabi Alonso, but the club are interested in landing former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and are keeping an eye on Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca as future options. (Footmercato)

- Meanwhile, Real Madrid don't intend to make any signings in the transfer window. (Sport)

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is expected to leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Arsenal are interested in Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, 20, though he is also being monitored by clubs in Italy and Portugal (TNT Sports)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- AS Monaco defender Eric Dier has been offered to West Ham. The 31-year-old previously played for Tottenham before moving to France. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus are still watching the situation of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa. (Tuttosport)

- Multiple clubs including Atletico Madrid and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of FC Porto left back Francisco Moura. (Rudy Galetti)

- A €25 million deal has been agreed by Roma to sign Marseille forward Robinio Vaz. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Cruz Azul are keen on San Diego and Mexico international winger Hirving Lozano. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking at FC Porto right back Alberto Costa. (Tuttosport)

- Negotiations are ongoing between Lazio and Besiktas regarding a loan deal for left back Nuno Tavares that will include a mandatory €10 million permanent clause. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- An approach for Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer is being weighed up by Wolfsburg. (Florian Plettenberg)

- A move for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza is being considered by Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)