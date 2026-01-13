Wayne Rooney open to joining Michael Carrick at Man United; advocates for Roy Keane

Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney has admitted that rejoining Manchester United as a coach should "great fit" Michael Carrick be appointed as interim manager would be a "no-brainer" and floated the idea of Roy Keane also playing a role.

United are closing in on the appointment of Carrick as their interim manager until the end of the season following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, sources have told ESPN.

United are hoping to make a formal announcement in the next 48 hours with an expectation that Carrick will be available to take training at Carrington on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met Berrada and Wilcox on Saturday, but it appears the Norwegian has lost out to Carrick.

Another former United midfielder, Darren Fletcher, has overseen United's last two matches -- a Premier League draw at Burnley and FA Cup defeat to Brighton.

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick won multiple trophies as teammates at Manchester United. Christopher Lee - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"Whether Michael goes in or if that's Fletch [Darren Fletcher] or John O'Shea or myself, it needs people who know the football club," Rooney said on his podcast, "The Wayne Rooney Show."

"Roy Keane -- I know Roy has had his opinions, I said about Roy going in earlier in the season. Having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player -- that's where the club needs to be.

"The club has lost its identity, it's lost that family feel, if you like. Whether it's Ole [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] or Michael, this is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club.

Asked if he would join Carrick's coaching staff, Rooney, who also revelaed that he was on holiday with Carrick in Barbados last week, said: "Of course I would. It's a no-brainer.

"I'm not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing."

After retiring as a player, Carrick was part of José Mourinho and Solskjaer's coaching staffs during their respective spells in the Old Trafford hotseat. When Solskjaer left, Carrick was named as caretaker manager before the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim head coach.

Carrick went unbeaten during that three-match stint, guiding United to wins over Villarreal and Arsenal, as well as a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

He has been out of work since leaving Championship club Middlesbrough.

Michael Carrick is close to being appointed as Manchester United's interim manager. Stu Forster/Getty Images

"Michael is a very clever person and has done a very good job at Middlesbrough," Rooney said.

"I think it would be a really good fit. You are not seeing any top managers available at this moment in time who through history have been successful and won trophies.

"Do you go back to Ole or Michael? It looks like one of those two. Michael Carrick knows the club, he would be a great fit. He lives and breathes that club -- that's what the club needs.

"Michael loves the football club and would step in to do a job if he can. It's an opportunity to go and show what he can do over the next few months and make the owners look at him and say we don't need to go elsewhere.

"Whoever goes in now has an opportunity to go and show what they are worth. If not, Thomas Tuchel is the outstanding candidate."

United face rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

