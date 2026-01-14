Conor Gallagher joins Tottenham after 17 months at Atlético Madrid

Sid Lowe talks about reports saying Conor Gallagher could return to the Premier League with Spurs after not starting at Atletico Madrid. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Conor Gallagher from Spanish side Atlético Madrid, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Gallagher joined Atlético from Chelsea in August 2024 in a deal worth around €40 million ($44m).

- Paratici to leave Spurs role after 3½ months

- Uruguay face World Cup worry over Tottenham's Bentancur

- Premier League January transfers: All confirmed ins, outs for every club

After 17 months in the Spanish capital, the England midfielder will return to London under Thomas Frank at Spurs.

Atlético signed midfielders Johnny Cardoso, Álex Baena, Thiago Almada and Nico González in the summer, meaning Gallagher faced tougher competition for a starting spot in Diego Simeone's side and has often started games on the bench this term.

Conor Gallagher has joined Tottenham from Atlético Madrid. Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"I wanted to be a Spurs player and thankfully the Club felt the same," Gallagher said in Tottenham's announcement. "It was very easy, it happened very quickly and I'm ready to get on the pitch.

"I know how great the fans are, I'm really happy to be a part of it here and want to create special moments and memories together."

Gallagher joins a Tottenham side struggling for consistency and battling several injuries.

While James Maddison is likely out for the entire campaign after rupturing his ACL in preseason, Rodrigo Bentancur is expected to be sidelined for at least three months after undergoing hamstring surgery.

Mohammed Kudus is also expected to be out until after the March international window with a thigh injury.

Dejan Kulusevski has not featured since April with a knee problem and is return is not imminent.

"He is still young, so has plenty of room for improvement, but also has huge experience across the Premier League, La Liga and with the England national team," Spurs boss Frank said.

"Conor has captained teams so will bring leadership, maturity, character and personality to our dressing room, while his running power, pressing ability and eye for goal will strengthen us in a key area of the pitch.

"I'm excited about working with him every day and I know the fans will love what he will bring to the team."