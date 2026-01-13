Barcelona's Ronald Araújo 'stronger' after mental health break

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo has said taking a mental health break has made him stronger after returning to action in Sunday's Spanish Supercopa win against Real Madrid.

Araújo, 26, was granted a leave of absence by Barça after being sent off in the Champions League defeat to Chelsea in November.

The centre-back took the time to travel to religious sites in Jerusalem and Bethlehem before heading back to his native Uruguay over the Christmas period.

After returning to training at the end of December, he made his first appearance against Madrid at the weekend, coming on as a second half substitute in Saudi Arabia and lifting the trophy after a thrilling 3-2 win.

Ronald Araújo made his return for Barcelona on Sunday. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I learned that stopping at the right time is self-love," Araújo posted on social media on Monday.

"Taking care of your mind and heart is not giving up, it is trusting that God works even in silence. Stopping renewed me and allowed me to come back stronger.

"The process was not easy, but coming back like this is a privilege. Thank you to the club, my teammates and the fans for their treatment, affection and respect. It was beautiful to return lifting this trophy. We continue together."

Barça forward Raphinha, who netted twice in Sunday's win which cost Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso his job, said Araújo lifting the trophy was a sign of the esteem his teammates hold him in.

"Ronald is a really important player for the team," Raphinha told reporters. "We are always going to be there for him and support him.

"He has been through a tough moment, but it's normal given the [job] we have, wearing this shirt, who we are... It could have happened to others as well.

"I have had rough times, my first two seasons here for example, but Ronald lifting this trophy was a demonstration of the affection we have for him. We are counting on him."

Araújo has been at Barcelona since 2018, initially joining the B team before being promoted to the first team.

He has subsequently made almost 200 appearances for Barça in all competitions, scoring 12 goals, and he is now part of the leadership group along with Marc-André ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Pedri

After featuring against Madrid, he could now come into coach Hansi Flick's thinking to start Thursday's Copa del Rey game against Segunda División leaders Racing Santander.