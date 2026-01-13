Lucas Paquetá wants to leave West Ham for Flamengo - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Paquetá wants to leave West Ham and return to Flamengo in the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazil midfielder's desire is to rejoin his boyhood club and is such that he has authorised his agents to transmit his wish to the Rio de Janeiro-based club.

According to sources, the aim is to "encourage" Flamengo to make an offer in the region of £35 million ($47m) that the Hammers would be willing to consider.

West Ham, however, believe they could get more from a European club for Paquetá, with Tottenham Hotspur having already indicated that they would be willing to bid higher for the Brazil international.

However, sources familiar with the discussions emphasise that there is enormous uncertainty behind the scenes at West Ham regarding a potential sale.

Lucas Paquetá wants to return to Brazil. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Paquetá, 28, has 18 months remaining on his contract at London Stadium.

ESPN understands that West Ham coach Nuno Espírito Santo is against Paquetá leaving midway through the season as he considers the player an undisputed starter and a key asset in their fight against relegation.

Paquetá, who joined the East London club in the summer of 2022 from Lyon, has four goals and one assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

West Ham are 18th in the league standings, one place and seven points adrift of safety.

Information from ESPN's Pedro Ivo Almeida contributed to this story.