Kylian Mbappé bids Xabi Alonso farewell, but no message from Vinícius Júnior or Jude Bellingham

Kylian Mbappé has paid tribute to Xabi Alonso after the Spanish coach departed Real Madrid after less than eight months in charge.

The France star is among a number of Madrid players that have thanked the former Liverpool midfielder in social media since Madrid announced on Monday night Alonso's exit and the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa, coach of Madrid's reserves, as his replacement.

Mbappé, who started in 24 games under Alonso this season, posted a photograph of the two, on his Instagram and wrote: "It's been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1.

"I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter."

Brazilian striker Rodrygo also expressed his gratitude to Alonso and wrote: "Coach, thank you for every day we've shared, for the trust, the learning, and the moments we've experienced. I wish you much success on your future path. May your career continue to grow! All the best always."

Thibaut Courtois, Antonio Rüdiger and Dani Carvajal were among the Madrid players to also also thank Alonso on social media.

Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham, however, have yet to react to Alonso's departure. Alonso had an increasingly strained relationship with Vinícius ever since the Brazilian reacted angrily to being substituted in the Clásico against Barcelona in October.

Vinícius was left out of the starting line-up several times subsequently, further damaging ties.

Although Madrid said in a statement that the decision to part ways with Alonso was made by "mutual agreement," various sources told ESPN that it was a dismissal.

The same sources say that there are several reasons that led to this decision, but among others, they highlight the handling of the Vinícius issue, poor play and sporting results. Madrid's announcement came less than 24 hours after their 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso came under pressure before Christmas after a difficult run of just two wins in eight games, including defeats to Liverpool, Celta Vigo and Manchester City, but the team's form had improved since, with five victories before Sunday's Clásico loss.

Madrid are four points adrift of LaLiga leaders Barcelona.