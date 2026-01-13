Michael Carrick's Man United coaching career so far: Unbeaten record, flexibility, defeating Arteta

Open Extended Reactions

Whether as a player or coach, Manchester United have always felt they can rely on Michael Carrick. So when Ruben Amorim's exit left them searching for a solution, there was an obvious answer.

Carrick took a circuitous route to Old Trafford, excelling at West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur before Sir Alex Ferguson came calling in 2006. The midfielder was regularly considered to be underrated as a player but not so by Ferguson who made Carrick the lynchpin of his last great United side.

Infamously underused by a succession of England managers, the deep-lying playmaker made only 34 appearances for the national team, and only one of those came at a World Cup.

Now, after spells in the United dugout in various coaching roles (and three years at Middlesbrough), he is set to sit in what was once Ferguson's seat, at least in an interim capacity. If his performance five years ago is anything to go by, it could one day prove a more permanent arrangement.

Tutored by Mourinho, Solskjaer

Michael Carrick joined José Mourinho's Manchester United coaching staff after retiring as a player. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After his retirement at the end of the 2017-18 season (he gave an assist for Marcus Rashford in his last ever match), Carrick accepted then-manager José Mourinho's invitation to be a part of his coaching staff. Carrick, along with now Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna, were appointed to replace Mourinho's long-time assistant Rui Faria.

Halfway through that season, though, Mourinho was sacked and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed interim manager. Solskjaer retained Carrick (and McKenna) through his topsy-turvy three-year stint as both interim and permanent manager.

After the sacking of Solskjaer in November 2021, Carrick took charge of United while the club searched for an interim manager (much like Darren Fletcher did for two games this past week).

Interestingly, Carrick -- known to be wedded to his possession-based, pass-heavy philosophy at Middlesbrough -- set up United in three distinct ways in his brief stint. And he emerged with an unbeaten record against three pre-eminent coaches: Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, and Mikel Arteta.

Champions League triumph

Michael Carrick got off to a winning start as Manchester United's caretaker manager. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Nov. 23, 2021: Villarreal 0-2 Manchester United

(Ronaldo 78', Sancho 90')

Carrick's starting XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial; Cristiano Ronaldo

With a win securing progress to the Champions League Round-of-16, Carrick pushed Fred forward more than usual to make it a 4-1-4-1 as United's much-maligned press finally seemed to find a semblance of effectiveness.

After a tight opening 45, a double substitution in the second half turned the tide: Bruno Fernandes was introduced, as was Marcus Rashford. That injected urgency into the United attack with Ronaldo eventually scoring the first goal of Carrick's managerial career when the United high press forced a turnover.

With Villarreal pushing for the equaliser, United were able to play on the counter. Fred, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho were involved in a break that was finished off by Jadon Sancho for what was his first United goal.

It was United's first clean sheet in 15 matches, and only their second of the season.

"It's not been an easy couple of days for anyone at the club and that result almost feels like it's for Ole," Carrick said after the match.

Sancho strikes again in creditable draw

Michael Carrick dared to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting XI for a trip to Stamford Bridge. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nov. 28, 2021: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

(Sancho 50', Jorginho 69')

Carrick's starting XI (4-3-1-2): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred; Bruno Fernandes; Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford

Carrick went to Stamford Bridge prioritising defensive organisation and not letting the Champions League holders build up through the back as was their wont. This saw him make a huge decision in just his second match in charge: leaving Ronaldo out.

Solskjaer had copped flak earlier that season for doing so (in a 1-1 home draw vs Everton), but Carrick handled the decision with an ease that eluded his former boss (and indeed two of his successors in Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag).

United posted an xG of just 0.03 in the first half, but five minutes into the second, a Fernandes hoick of a clearance was miscontrolled by last man Jorginho, allowing Rashford and Sancho to bear down on Édouard Mendy. Sancho used Rashford as a decoy, sat Mendy down and passed it into the net at the near post.

The game remained attack vs. defence but Chelsea were unable to make inroads until Aaron Wan-Bissaka was penalised for kicking Thiago Silva in his follow through after a clearance in the box. Jorginho made amends for his earlier mistake from the spot to make it 1-1.

"At the moment we're feeling a little bit frustrated and disappointed really," Carrick said after the match. "Being in front and suffering from a penalty that I don't think was a penalty is disappointment."

Statement win at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick got the better of Mikel Arteta during his brief spell as caretaker manager. Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Dec. 2, 2021: Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal

(Smith Rowe 13', Fernandes 44', Ronaldo, 52' Ødegaard 54', Ronaldo 70' (P))

Carrick's starting XI (4-2-3-1) : David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Cristiano Ronaldo

Ralf Rangnick's appointment as the club's new interim manager came too late for him to sit in the dugout for a thriller which saw Carrick display his attacking ideals for the first time.

Arsenal took a bizarre early lead when Smith Rowe put the ball into an empty net from outside the box while De Gea and Fred were on the deck, claiming for a foul.

United levelled after a lovely move between Sancho and Fred was finished off by Fernandes inside the box.

Ronaldo put United in front with his 800th career goal but the lead lasted just two minutes as Ødegaard finished Gabriel Martinelli's cut back.

Five years after playing their parts in Manchester United's win over Arsenal, Michael Carrick and Diogo Dalot are set to link up once again. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Both teams went for it, but it was United and Carrick who got the win when Fred was then taken out by Ødegaard from behind. Ronaldo stepped up to smash the penalty down the middle.

After the match, Carrick said he was ready for some downtime after 15 continuous years as a player and coach at United.

"It's not been an easy decision to make, but I feel it's the right one," he said. "I was meant to take some time off when I finished playing. I promised my family we'd have some time together and it hasn't happened! I'll be back around the place; it's not like I'm disappearing. It's just the right time, and what a way to finish."