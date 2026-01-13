Liverpool's Robertson on Szoboszlai backheel: Maybe Kop support 'went to his head'

Steve Nicol and Craig Burley discuss Liverpool's performance in their 4-1 win over Barnsley for a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. (1:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has described teammate Dominik Szoboszlai's careless backheel against Barnsley as "unacceptable" and admitted the Reds need to stop offering opponents encouragement if they want to be successful.

Liverpool were 2-0 up in their FA Cup third round tie with League One Barnsley when Szoboszlai's miscued clearance opened the door for midfielder Adam Phillips to half the deficit.

Arne Slot's side went on to win the game 4-1, however Szoboszlai was widely criticised for his error after the game, with Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane describing it as "disrespectful."

Asked whether Szoboszlai's decision let the visitors back into the game at Anfield, Robertson said: "That's putting it nicely! The frustrating thing is Dom does this unbelievable 60-yard sprint to start with. He's getting the clap off the Kop and I don't know if that maybe went to his head.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai gifted Barnsley a goal in Monday's FA Cup clash. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"We can joke about it now but it's unacceptable to lose a goal like that. Dom obviously knows that. He's been magnificent for us this season and he was again really good. He just had a lapse of concentration, and we can't afford too many of them in the six-yard box. I don't think Gio [Mamardashvili] was too happy.

"He wants to keep a clean sheet, the defence wants to keep a clean sheet as well, so it wasn't great. It gave them a way back in and it was 2-1 for a long time. It made it a bit nervy but we got there in the end.

"I think we all said something [to Szoboszlai] at the time, but he realised and apologised at half-time. If anyone's performances can't get criticised this season, it's Dom's. He's been 100% every game this season and has this lapse of concentration which isn't great. We can't really afford that in the so-called bigger games."

Reflecting on Liverpool's habit of offering opponents encouragement, Robertson added: "That's the most frustrating thing. This season, we've let teams in far too many times. From the opening game of the season we've done it and we've been punished at times, in terms of losing or drawing games.

"At 2-0, we started looking in control so for that to happen, then questions get asked. It's safe to say it was an individual error, but we then limited their chances which is good. Then it was just about getting the third and fourth. We had quality off the bench and they delivered.

"These games are about getting through. We've seen a couple of Premier League teams going out against lesser opposition and thankfully, it wasn't us.

- Lindop: FA Cup run could be enough to save Liverpool's season

- Liverpool transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on January signings, exits

- Premier League players out of contract: Who could leave your team on a free?

"We've done better over the last couple of weeks. We've looked a bit more secure defensively which is pleasing but now we need to put it all together because people are saying we're lacking an attacking threat.

"We need to now get both because at the start of the season, we were really good going forward but probably a little bit too open at the back. Now we've kind of reversed it.

"If you want to win trophies and go further in tournaments, you have to get the perfect balance and that's what we're working towards."