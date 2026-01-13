Open Extended Reactions

New Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa backed his players to deliver in his debut news conference on Tuesday, with a reminder that his talented squad includes players "with six European Cups" and insisting on "a new start" after a difficult season under predecessor Xabi Alonso.

Arbeloa -- who had been in charge of Madrid's reserves, Castilla -- was confirmed as Alonso's replacement on Monday, a day after the team lost 3-2 to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Alonso had come under pressure after a poor end to 2025, although Madrid had won five consecutive games going into the Supercopa final, and Arbeloa takes over with a chance to win three trophies this season: LaLiga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

"We've all seen the recent games, and the effort the players made in the Supercopa final," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Tuesday ahead of his first match, a Copa del Rey tie at Albacete.

"We have a great squad, with lads who are up for anything. There are players here with six European Cups, and it seems that that's forgotten quickly. That's what has made Madrid the best club in history."

Arbeloa played in Real Madrid's academy, before joining Liverpool in 2007, where he played alongside Alonso. He returned to Madrid in 2009, where he was reunited with Alonso, becoming an important part of the team under then coach José Mourinho.

"Yesterday afternoon I was told that Xabi and the club had reached a mutual agreement, and they wanted me to take the post," Arbeloa said. "Of course I spoke to Xabi yesterday. You all know the friendship I have with him, how much I appreciate and love him. I know that's mutual, and it will stay that way."

Arbeloa refused to divulge if he and Alonso had discussed the team's problems this season.

Madrid have been beaten by Liverpool and Manchester City in the Champions League, as well as Atlético Madrid and Celta Vigo in LaLiga, while October's win in El Clásico was marred by a bust-up with star forward Vinícius Júnior.

"Obviously what I spoke about with Xabi will remain between us," Arbeloa said. "I'm excited to start tomorrow. I'm lucky to have an incredible squad in my hands ... All the players start with me from zero, it's a new start for everyone."

New Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa speaks with the media on Tuesday. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"I'm so lucky to be able to count on Vinícius," he added. "Everyone saw the game he played on Sunday [in the Supercopa], and that's the Vini we want to see."

Arbeloa wouldn't specify the length of his contract as coach, saying "I'll be at Real Madrid as long as Real Madrid wants me."

Arbeloa taking over as coach also means a return to day-to-day involvement with the first-team squad for fitness coach Antonio Pintus, who was with the players in training on Tuesday.

The fitness of the squad, with a string of injuries to key players, has been a concern inside the club this season.

"It's a privilege to have Pintus on the coaching staff," Arbeloa said. "He's won five European Cups [at Madrid under Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti], he's an exceptional fitness coach, one of the best in the world. He knows the players, and he's worked with them."

Arbeloa denied he'd try to imitate Mourinho's managerial style, having experienced it first hand.

"I haven't spoken to José yet," he said. "For me it was a privilege and honour to be coached by José Mourinho, he influenced me a lot. I'll be Arbeloa. I'm not scared of failure, but I'm sure if I tried to be José Mourinho, I'd fail spectacularly."