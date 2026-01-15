Seven transfer targets who could improve any team this month

Clubs around Europe have been busy planning their transfer business during the winter window, and a few have already signed players. But there is more work to be done.
January is traditionally not a month when clubs push the boat out to spend lots of money on new additions, but times are changing and pressure is ramping up.
So, here we assess a few players who could be worth taking a gamble on if the conditions are right.
*Market value and contract data taken from Transfermarkt.
Yan Diomande, FW, 19, RB Leipzig
Market value: €45 million
Contract expiry: 2030
Diomande's first season at RB Leipzig has marked him out as one of the most eye-catching young attackers in Europe, and he is a natural target for the big spending teams. Signed from Spanish side Leganes last summer for a fee of €20 million, the 19-year-old has developed at a remarkable speed, especially when considering he only arrived in Spain from U.S. College football's AS Frenzi in January 2025.
Deployed on both wings at Leipzig, Diomande's impact is mainly seen from his ability to drive forward from wide areas. He is particularly effective when moving inside, where his quick changes of direction, excellent balance, admirable determination, lightning-quick first step and close control make him difficult for markers to get to grips with. Those traits are reflected in his 3.80 successful dribbles (per 90 minutes), with most of those actions being designed to gain meters and disrupt defensive shape rather than for show.
Furthermore, his forward momentum regularly carries Leipzig into dangerous areas. His 4.5 touches in the opposition box (per 90) highlights how often he arrives in positions to create opportunities, and he has scored seven goals himself across all competitions.
Although the defensive side of his game remains a work in progress, the scale of his breakthrough has already drawn sustained attention from some of the biggest clubs, with Bayern Munich reported to be in the running. Though his transfer fee is likely to be around €80 million.
Castello Lukeba, 23, CB, RB Leipzig
Market value: €45 million
Contract expiry: 2029
Tailor-made for RB Leipzig's front-footed style of football, Lukeba is a mobile, proactive, left-footed center back who anticipates opposing attacks early and has the recovery speed to succeed in a high defensive line. That pace is not anecdotal as he's been recorded at 35.1 km/h in the UEFA Champions League, and it is a crucial component in a system that regularly leaves large spaces behind the defensive line when Leipzig push their midfield and full backs high.
In possession, Lukeba is not a safety-first distributor. He leads the German Bundesliga for progressive passes with 11 (per 90), at an impressive 80% accuracy, which speaks of both his ambition to move the ball forward and his ability to play out from the back under pressure. For that reason Leipzig usually use him as a primary passer out of defense and trust him to break lines rather than simply recycle possession. He also has the ability to expedite precise switches and pick out early runs from his wide forwards.
So why has still not been picked up by a top side? One explanation might be a certain weakness in his aerial game -- he has a success rate in duels of roughly 40% -- which suggests he is uncertain when it comes to defending crosses and set pieces. That said, given his speed, reading of the game, comfort in possession and a proven ability to perform in a high-intensity league, he's still a top prospect.
Ismael Saibari, 24, AM, PSV Eindhoven
Market value: €32 million
Contract expiry: 2029
The centerpiece of PSV's attacking structure, Saibari has had an enormous impact this season and is likely to have been a talking point at many recruitment meetings leading up to the transfer window. The 24-year-old has nine goals and four assists from 16 Eredivisie starts so far, numbers that place him among the most productive attacking midfielders in the league.
Used primarily as an attacking box-to-box No. 8 (or as a No. 10 behind the striker) but with license to drift wide, the Morocco international is not only decisive in the box but also carries playmaking skills outside it. His 1.2 key passes (per 90) illustrates how well his maps the movement around him, while 0.55 xG (per 90) is impressive for an advanced midfielder even in the attack-friendly Eredivisie. His ability to move the ball is also impressive with his 4.2 progressive carries (per 90) allowing PSV to break defensive lines rather than circulating possession harmlessly.
But it's the late runs into the box that make Saibari particularly interesting, as the timing and finishing with either foot are on another level. Being physically robust and tall, he is also difficult to knock off the ball and has clearly moved beyond being a supporting presence to becoming the primary driver of PSV's output in the final third.
Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, DM, Lille
Market value: €40 million
Contract expiry: 2029
Already a first-team member for two years, Bouaddi has made 76 appearances for Lille. Mainly used as a No. 6 holding midfielder, his skillset also translates to being a box-to-box No. 8 courtesy of his superb first touch under pressure, regular scanning of the field, fine dribbling, and a passing range that can switch play or thread into runs between the lines. In either role, the teenager's ability to keep possession under pressure and link play suggest he will be a top midfielder for years to come.
Bouaddi also covers ground quickly and efficiently, blending fine agility in tight spaces with the engine to shuttle across the pitch to close passing lanes. Physically, he is well equipped and more than keen to enter duels, often stepping out to win a second ball and stave off transitions early. The downside, however, is that his aggression can tip over the limit: he was sent off in successive matches against Le Havre (Ligue 1) and Young Boys (Europe) before Christmas, with both incidents coming from an over-eagerness to stop danger early.
While his profile and age may point towards a stepping-stone move to a team like Brighton, sources have told ESPN that Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race to land him in the summer, so other major teams should act quickly if they want to land him.
Santiago Castro, 21, ST, Bologna
Market value: €35 million
Contract expiry: 2028
Castro has become one of Bologna's most important attacking outlets after his breakthrough season. The Argentina U20 international finished last year with seven goals in Serie A and has followed up this season with five from 17 games, often delivering in some high pressure and decisive moments.
Interestingly, Castro is different from the technique-based players who get the most attention from modern scouts, as he is more like a classic South American No. 9. Instead of breathtaking finesse, his game is driven by directness, intensity and a constant willingness to compete and hassle center backs. He plays on the edge, presses aggressively from the front, and consistently looks to unsettle defenders through his movement and strength.
In possession, Castro offers a practical, efficient skillset that needs some work. But he strikes the ball cleanly with his right foot and links play well on limited touches, particularly when dropping deep. Even when he is not scoring, his industry, pressing, off-ball movement and ability to open up space for his teammates give Bologna a player whose value goes beyond goals and assists.
Samu Aghehowa, 21, ST, FC Porto
Market value: €50 million
Contract expiry: 2029
Arguably one of the most exciting center forwards in the European game, Samu is a modern No. 9 striker whose game is as much about imposing himself on center backs as it is about finishing moves. While his 6-foot-4 frame suggests he is an obvious target man, it's equally interesting how often he turns those physical attributes into repeatable shot volume (3.13 per 90, at an impressive 60% accuracy). Indeed, data models consistently place him among the most frequent and highest quality shooters -- 46 goals from 70 appearances for FC Porto -- in Europe's top leagues.
In addition to his calm finishing, the Spain international pins the defensive line back, attacks the six-yard box with conviction and always gives the team a direct route when buildup slows down. In the air he is a presence too, and he brings an edge on crosses and set pieces. His excellent mobility also sets him apart from most other classic No. 9s as he is comfortable moving into the channels, carrying the ball forward and nipping into spaces left by defenders.
While there are still elements of his game to refine -- his creative output remains modest compared to his final-third presence, and he is not yet a natural operator between the lines -- Porto boss Francesco Farioli mainly asks him to focus on his strengths: occupying center backs, turning possession into shots, and giving the team's attack a natural target.
Victor Froholdt, 19, CM, FC Porto
Market value: €30 million
Contract expiry: 2030
A €20 million summer arrival from FC Copenhagen, Froholdt has wasted no time in imposing himself on a new league and environment. Just 18 months after his breakout in Denmark, the 19-year-old has stepped straight into Farioli's demanding, high-tempo midfield and looks at home. He has now played every minute of the last eight matches, which is a clear signal of how central he has become to the team's structure.
What stands out in the Denmark international's game is his completeness. Froholdt can sit at the base of a double pivot and dictate the tempo, or burst forward as a No. 8, or drift higher as a roaming attacking midfielder without disrupting the balance around him. For a teenager, his blend of physicality, stamina and tactical awareness is highly impressive.
He competes in duels, reads the rhythm of games well, and adds creativity when in possession. He can find excellent passing angles, either dropping deep to start moves with vertical passes or arriving late into advanced areas, while his close control and calmness under pressure also allow him to wriggle out of crowded areas.
Perhaps his most distinctive trait, though, is how he advances play while carrying the ball. Froholdt drives through midfield with balance and directness, regularly gliding past opponents (2.3 progressive runs per 90 is chart topping for a No. 8 in the Portuguese Primeira Liga). Those progressive sprints, backed by strong dribbling numbers, explain why Manchester United, Tottenham, and other top clubs in England have been linked.