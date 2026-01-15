Seven transfer targets who could improve any team this month

Open Extended Reactions

Clubs around Europe have been busy planning their transfer business during the winter window, and a few have already signed players. But there is more work to be done.

January is traditionally not a month when clubs push the boat out to spend lots of money on new additions, but times are changing and pressure is ramping up.

So, here we assess a few players who could be worth taking a gamble on if the conditions are right.

*Market value and contract data taken from Transfermarkt.

Market value: €45 million

Contract expiry: 2030

Diomande's first season at RB Leipzig has marked him out as one of the most eye-catching young attackers in Europe, and he is a natural target for the big spending teams. Signed from Spanish side Leganes last summer for a fee of €20 million, the 19-year-old has developed at a remarkable speed, especially when considering he only arrived in Spain from U.S. College football's AS Frenzi in January 2025.

Deployed on both wings at Leipzig, Diomande's impact is mainly seen from his ability to drive forward from wide areas. He is particularly effective when moving inside, where his quick changes of direction, excellent balance, admirable determination, lightning-quick first step and close control make him difficult for markers to get to grips with. Those traits are reflected in his 3.80 successful dribbles (per 90 minutes), with most of those actions being designed to gain meters and disrupt defensive shape rather than for show.

Furthermore, his forward momentum regularly carries Leipzig into dangerous areas. His 4.5 touches in the opposition box (per 90) highlights how often he arrives in positions to create opportunities, and he has scored seven goals himself across all competitions.

Although the defensive side of his game remains a work in progress, the scale of his breakthrough has already drawn sustained attention from some of the biggest clubs, with Bayern Munich reported to be in the running. Though his transfer fee is likely to be around €80 million.

Castello Lukeba, 23, CB, RB Leipzig

Market value: €45 million

Contract expiry: 2029

Tailor-made for RB Leipzig's front-footed style of football, Lukeba is a mobile, proactive, left-footed center back who anticipates opposing attacks early and has the recovery speed to succeed in a high defensive line. That pace is not anecdotal as he's been recorded at 35.1 km/h in the UEFA Champions League, and it is a crucial component in a system that regularly leaves large spaces behind the defensive line when Leipzig push their midfield and full backs high.