San Diego Wave signs Brazil star Ludmila from Chicago Stars

The San Diego Wave have signed Brazil international forward Ludmila from NWSL rivals Chicago Stars FC in a transfer worth an initial $800,000, the clubs announced Tuesday.

The deal represents the second-highest intraleague transfer fee in NWSL history, behind the $1.25 million Gotham FC paid to sign Jaedyn Shaw from the North Carolina Courage last September.

Ludmila's transfer could eventually be worth $1 million, if certain undisclosed conditions are met.

"We're very excited to come to an agreement to bring Ludmila to San Diego," Wave sporting director and general manager Camille Ashton said in a news release. "She's a player who not only brings a great deal of talent, but also complements the strengths of our existing roster.

"Her versatility allows her to operate in multiple attacking roles, giving our coaches more tactical options in different game situations. Her creativity and movement will enhance our ability to break down defenses, and we're confident she will be a valuable asset to the Club's success moving forward."

Ludmila was top scorer for the Chicago Stars last season. Scott Taetsch/NWSL via Getty Images

Ludmila finished as top scorer for Chicago in her only full season with the Stars, netting 10 goals in 24 appearances. That tally put her fourth in the league's Golden Boot standings.

Chicago finished in last place in the NWSL standings in the 2025 season.

"We wish Ludmila the best in this next chapter of her career," said Chicago Stars head coach Martin Sjögren. "I am confident that the talented forwards we've recently acquired like Ivonne Chacón and Ryan Gareis, coupled with our rising talent in Jameese Joseph and Micayla Johnson, will form an extremely formidable front line.

"They will be bolstered by seasoned midfielders, including recently acquired, Brianna Pinto who we believe will be a significant asset to our team. We also anticipate Mallory Swanson's return later in the year will continue to build momentum throughout the season."

San Diego finished sixth in the standings last season before exiting to the Portland Thorns in the quarterfinals of the playoffs.

With San Diego, Ludmila could be a replacement for France forward Delphine Cascarino. A report from L'Equipe on Tuesday said the 2025 MVP finalist was close to joining London City Lionesses of England's Women's Super League.

Ludmila, 31, has 63 caps with Brazil, scoring six goals, and was part of the team that claimed the silver medal behind the United States at the 2025 Paris Olympics.

"From the moment Cami and the organization showed interest in me, my focus was clear. I wanted to play for this team and this city," Ludmila said.

"I didn't come here just to play. I came to give my best and fight to win trophies. I'm very excited to show my football in front of all the supporters and score many goals in these colors."