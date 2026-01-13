Craig Burley reviews Antoine Semenyo's performance in Manchester City's win vs. Newcastle where he scored a goal on his second game at the club. (1:52)

NEWCASTLE, England -- For most of the second half, the song drifting down from the top of the Leazes Stand at St. James' Park was "Gold" by Spandau Ballet. It's the tune Manchester City fans have adopted to honor their newest signing, Antoine Semenyo, and there were plenty of reasons to give it a good airing on a cold Tuesday night in Newcastle.

The winger, signed from Bournemouth for £64 million five days ago, followed his debut goal against Exeter City on Saturday with another in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg. It was a tap-in from six inches, and he will no doubt score better ones over the course of his 5½-year contract in Manchester. He might not score a more important one.

For a long time it looked like City, struggling with injuries to key defenders, were happy to get out of there with a draw, in the hopes of booking their place in the final when Newcastle visit the Etihad Stadium in three weeks' time for the second leg. But after Semenyo's goal and a second from substitute Rayan Cherki in the 98th minute earned an impressive 2-0 win, those supporters singing in Newcastle will be already tentatively booking trips to Wembley.

"We know Bournemouth did an incredible job with him, and every time the ball arrives to him, he always is there," said Guardiola. The right man in the right place, in more ways than one.

Antoine Semenyo became the first Man City player to score in both of his first two appearances since August 2009. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

Semenyo was the central figure all night and was inadvertently caught in the middle of both managers' irritations after the final whistle. Guardiola fumed at the decision to rule out a second goal for Semenyo after a VAR delay of nearly six minutes. "I'm pretty sure [referees' chief] Howard Webb is going to come in tomorrow to give an explanation of that," said the City boss, visibly annoyed.

Newcastle coach Eddie Howe, meanwhile, was asked afterward whether it was fair that Semenyo was allowed to play despite featuring for Bournemouth earlier in the competition. Only a rule change this season allowed it to happen. "The rules are the rules," Howe said with a rueful look on his face. "I can't focus on that too much."

As good as City's performance was, Guardiola admitted the night had been decided by "fine margins" and it was Semenyo who got the all-important first goal. When his song finally died down in stoppage time, the City fans switched almost seamlessly to chants of "Is there a fire drill?" It was in response to the streams of Newcastle supporters heading to the exits despite their team still pushing for what -- at that point -- would still have been an important goal.

Perhaps they thought it would never come because of the preceding 90-plus minutes. That had everything to do with center backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Max Alleyne. The pair -- one 20 years old and the other 21 -- were only playing because of injuries to Josko Gvardiol, Rúben Dias and John Stones. Alleyne was playing on loan at Watford against Birmingham as recently as New Year's Day.

They walked out for kickoff at St. James' Park faced with a banner displayed by the home fans that read: "Get into 'em." If anything, though, it was the other way around.

There were some nervous moments early on. Khusanov miscontrolled a high ball and was almost robbed by Newcastle's Anthony Gordon. A pass from City goalkeeper James Trafford rolled under Alleyne's foot in his own penalty area. But as the game went on, their confidence grew. By halftime, Alleyne was driving into midfield and fizzing passes into Erling Haaland's feet.

Their first job was to stop Newcastle scoring, and they did it perfectly. Howe's side -- roared forward by all four corners of the stadium at every opportunity -- managed only three shots on target. They don't often fail to score at home, having done so only once since November 2024.

Yoanne Wissa forced Trafford into a good save with a header in the second half, but that was about it. Striker Nick Woltemade came on for the last 20 minutes and couldn't do any better.

"It was a good test," said Guardiola. "With Wissa on transitions and Woltemade with the ball. They were extraordinary defensively. I cannot be more grateful to Watford, because [Alleyne] made a step up as a football player. "

It bodes well for City that Semenyo, Khusanov and Alleyne can step up in an important moment with vital games to come in the next seven days. On Saturday, it's a Manchester derby at Old Trafford. On Tuesday, it's a trip to the Arctic Circle to face Bodo/Glimt with a place in the top eight of the Champions League up for grabs.

Guardiola has spoken more than once this season about certain games -- pressurized games -- offering his rebuilt squad the chance to grow. Real Madrid in the Bernabeu was one. A cup semifinal at Newcastle was another.

With another examination passed, his new team is in sight of another trophy.