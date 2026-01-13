Marseille's Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick in a 9-0 rout of sixth-tier Bayeux in the Coupe de France.
The former Manchester United forward took his tally to 19 for the season and seven in the last five in a predictably one-sided encounter.
His first goal was one of three in a 13-minute first-half spell which accounted for their lowly Ligue de Football de Normandie hosts and booked their place in the last 16.
The second came early in the second half, for which Greenwood was captain, as Ligue 1's third-placed side exerted their dominance over lowly opposition and the 24-year-old had the final say with the last kick of the game to complete his treble.
Greenwood's former United teammate Angel Gomes' goal from a low shot in the 13th minute opened the floodgates.
Three minutes later Hamed Traoré doubled their lead before Greenwood grabbed his goal after a counter-attack, shooting home left-footed from the right-hand side of the area.
Amine Gouiri added the fourth just past the half-hour to reflect Marseille's dominance, Greenwood converted from close range in the 49th minute and then provided the assist for Gouiri's second to make it 6-0.
Former England Under-21 international CJ Egan-Riley scored his first for the club and ex-Premier League forward Neal Maupay was on target late on before Greenwood claimed the match ball with another close-range effort.