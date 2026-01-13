Open Extended Reactions

Marseille's Mason Greenwood scored a hat trick in a 9-0 rout of sixth-tier Bayeux in the Coupe de France.

The former Manchester United forward took his tally to 19 for the season and seven in the last five in a predictably one-sided encounter.

His first goal was one of three in a 13-minute first-half spell which accounted for their lowly Ligue de Football de Normandie hosts and booked their place in the last 16.

The second came early in the second half, for which Greenwood was captain, as Ligue 1's third-placed side exerted their dominance over lowly opposition and the 24-year-old had the final say with the last kick of the game to complete his treble.