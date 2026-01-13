        <
        >

          How to watch Copa Del Rey round of 16 on ESPN

          Barcelona won Copa Del Rey in April 2025. AFP via Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jan 13, 2026, 11:14 PM

          Barcelona resume their march toward a record 33rd Copa del Rey title when the Catalan club begins play in the tournament's round of 16.

          Barça's clash with Racing Santander on Thursday inside El Sardinero stadium highlights a thrilling slate of matches available in the ESPN App.

          Barcelona, which have won nine of their 12 all-time Copa del Rey meetings with Racing, beat Real Madrid in last season's final to complete a domestic treble.

          Here are key facts about the round of 16 of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey:

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

          What is the schedule?

          *All times Eastern

          Tuesday, Jan. 13

          3 p.m.: Cultural Leonesa vs. Athletic Club

          3 p.m.: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Atlético Madrid

          3 p.m.: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

          Wednesday, Jan. 14

          3 p.m.: Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano

          3 p.m.: Albacete vs. Real Madrid

          3 p.m.: Real Betis vs. Elche

          Thursday, Jan. 15

          3 p.m.: Burgos vs. Valencia

          3 p.m.: Racing Santander vs. Barcelona

          How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for scores, standings, transfer news and more.