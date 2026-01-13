How to watch Copa Del Rey round of 16 on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona resume their march toward a record 33rd Copa del Rey title when the Catalan club begins play in the tournament's round of 16.

Barça's clash with Racing Santander on Thursday inside El Sardinero stadium highlights a thrilling slate of matches available in the ESPN App.

Barcelona, which have won nine of their 12 all-time Copa del Rey meetings with Racing, beat Real Madrid in last season's final to complete a domestic treble.

Here are key facts about the round of 16 of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey:

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Tuesday, Jan. 13

3 p.m.: Cultural Leonesa vs. Athletic Club

3 p.m.: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Atlético Madrid

3 p.m.: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna

Wednesday, Jan. 14

3 p.m.: Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano

3 p.m.: Albacete vs. Real Madrid

3 p.m.: Real Betis vs. Elche

Thursday, Jan. 15

3 p.m.: Burgos vs. Valencia

3 p.m.: Racing Santander vs. Barcelona

