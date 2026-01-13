How to watch Copa Del Rey round of 16 on ESPN

Barcelona resume their march toward a record 33rd Copa del Rey title when the Catalan club begins play in the tournament's round of 16.
Barça's clash with Racing Santander on Thursday inside El Sardinero stadium highlights a thrilling slate of matches available in the ESPN App.
Barcelona, which have won nine of their 12 all-time Copa del Rey meetings with Racing, beat Real Madrid in last season's final to complete a domestic treble.
Here are key facts about the round of 16 of the 2025-26 Copa del Rey:
How can fans watch?
Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the Spanish Copa del Rey streaming hub.
What is the schedule?
*All times Eastern
Tuesday, Jan. 13
3 p.m.: Cultural Leonesa vs. Athletic Club
3 p.m.: Deportivo La Coruña vs. Atlético Madrid
3 p.m.: Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna
Wednesday, Jan. 14
3 p.m.: Alavés vs. Rayo Vallecano
3 p.m.: Albacete vs. Real Madrid
3 p.m.: Real Betis vs. Elche
Thursday, Jan. 15
3 p.m.: Racing Santander vs. Barcelona
How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?
Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for scores, standings, transfer news and more.