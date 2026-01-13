Rosenior plans talks with Chelsea exiles Sterling, Disasi

Ahead of Chelsea vs. Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, James Olley explains why he feels Liam Rosenior is more in need of the trophy than Mikel Arteta. (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior said he intends to hold talks with Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi over their futures Stamford Bridge.

The pair have been training away from the first-team group after being deemed surplus to requirements by former manager Enzo Maresca.

Sterling, who had an unsuccessful loan at Arsenal last season, still has two years to run on the £325,000-per-week ($436,000-per-week) deal he signed in 2022, whilst Disasi is under contract until 2029. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa.

- Sources: Sterling keen on permanent Chelsea exit amid West Ham, Fulham interest

- Arsenal's Arteta on a 'mission' to oust Chelsea from Carabao Cup

"I will have conversations with them," Rosenior told a news conference Tuesday. "Raheem's had an outstanding career. I've got huge respect for him. Axel is someone I've really, really liked for a long time.

"With the amount of games we've got and the stuff I've had to do, I haven't got on to that topic. But I will do in the next few days."

ESPN reported earlier this month that Sterling was prioritising a permanent move away from Chelsea this month amid interest from West Ham and Fulham.

With the January transfer window still open, Rosenior said he plans to fully evaluate the squad he inherited before potentially recruiting reinforcements.

Asked if he envisages a way back for the out-of-favour pair, he said: "I have to have a conversation with them. I have to have a conversation with the club. There's a lot for me to do and that's near the top of my list."

Raheem Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rosenior's immediate priority is Wednesday's Carabao Cup semifinal first leg at home to Arsenal, with the former Strasbourg boss set to make a late fitness decision on Cole Palmer.

England international Palmer registered 43 goals and 29 assists across his first two seasons with the Blues after arriving from Premier League rivals Manchester City in 2023.

Yet, hampered by injury setbacks, the 23-year-old has struggled to make a consistent impact this term.

Rosenior said there is much more to come from the "world-class" talent but warned it may take time to unlock his full potential.

"Cole is a special talent; my job is to get to know him, to connect with him, to understand what gets the best out of him --- and that takes time," said Rosenior.

"I'm not here to talk about form or how he played under previous managers. I'm just super excited to work with him.

"The scary thing with Cole is he has already got world-class ability but he's only 23 and he's got so much more.

"I can't wait to work with him on a regular basis. He's got undoubted potential and ability that is pretty scary."

Palmer sat out Saturday evening's 5-1 FA Cup third-round win at Charlton as a precaution after being sidelined by a groin issue and a stubbed toe earlier in the campaign.

He has claimed four goals in 12 appearances this term but is yet to provide an assist.

The forward's form initially dipped during the second half of last season. Having scored 14 times in his opening 21 Premier League matches, he managed only one more goal in his next 26 outings in all competitions before helping the Blues win the Club World Cup.

Rosenior wants to give Palmer the freedom to hit new heights.

"Good players can play anywhere," said Rosenior. "I've seen Cole play as a false nine. I've seen him play off the right, I've seen him play off the left. I've seen him play as a 10.

"He's just a world-class player. I want to give him the licence to go and do what he loves to do, which is create and score goals."