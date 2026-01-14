Craig Burley reviews Antoine Semenyo's performance in Manchester City's win vs. Newcastle where he scored a goal on his second game at the club. (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola said he expects an explanation from referees' chief Howard Webb during a post-match rant after Antoine Semenyo's disallowed goal during a Manchester City win over Newcastle United on Tuesday.

City took a big step towards the Carabao Cup final with a 2-0 victory over the defending champions at St James' Park in the semifinal first leg.

But despite the result, Guardiola was left frustrated by a VAR review which lasted nearly six minutes before eventually ruling out what would have been Semenyo's second goal of the night.

The City boss said he was particularly annoyed given the video referee failed to award Phil Foden a penalty following a late challenge from Fabian Schär in the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle in November.

The Key Match Incidents Panel later ruled it was a mistake not to give the spot kick to Foden.

"I will say it now, I would like to know why VAR in the Premier League game at Newcastle when we lost 2-1, it was an insane penalty on Schar for Phil Foden and not even a consideration," said Guardiola.

"Today four people were not able to decide because the line was, I don't know, but the second goal that Newcastle scored the line was perfect. I'm not suspicious of that in 10 years. I didn't say anything when we lost 2-1 here.

"I'm pretty sure Howard Webb is going to come in tomorrow to give an explanation of that."

Guardiola also raised an incident in May's FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace when goalkeeper Dean Henderson appeared to knock the ball away from Erling Haaland with his hand outside the penalty area.

"I didn't say anything in the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace when it was a red card after 30 minutes for Henderson," he said. "Did I say anything? No. It's OK. It's fine.

"In 10 years when we lost semifinals in big competitions, I didn't say anything. On the touchline, sometimes. But here [the news conference] nothing."

The second leg will be on Feb. 4 at the Etihad Stadium, with the winner facing either Chelsea or Arsenal in the final.