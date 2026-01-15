Man United vs. Man City: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Michael Carrick makes his (second) debut as Manchester United head coach in the small matter of the Manchester derby, as Arsenal-chasing Manchester City roll into town. Carrick and United need a win to dispel the negativity hanging around Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola and City need a win to close the gap on the league leaders and put pressure on them ahead of their later kickoff.

With so much on the line, here's everything you need to know about the derby:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League in the UK, NBC in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live blog on the day.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Saturday, Jan. 14 at 12.30 p.m. GMT (7.30 a.m. ET; 6 p.m. IST and 11.30 p.m. AEDT)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Craig Pawson

Injury and Team News

Manchester United

Shea Lacey, M: OUT, suspended

Matthijs de Ligt, D: DOUBT, back

Manchester City

Savinho, D: OUT, knock

John Stones, D: OUT, muscle

Josko Gvardiol, D: OUT, ankle

Rúben Dias, D: OUT, hamstring

Mateo Kovacic, M: OUT, ankle

Oscar Bobb, F: OUT, hamstring

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Talking Points

How will Carrick set United up?

Michael Carrick's Middlesborough were easy to predict: a team that starts in a 4-2-3-1 that morphs into a 3-2-5 in buildup and attack, with one of the wingers inverting into an inside forward position and a fullback pushing up as the other holds his position and tucks in to provide defensive stability. At the time, he also insisted -- in a manner eerily reminiscent of Ruben Amorim -- that he wouldn't change his play irrespective of results on the field.

But the new 'head coach' (that phrase is no accident) knows exactly why he's been brought in, and a major task would be to help remove fans' memories of the stoic, slow football that marked much of Amorim's reign. Before that Boro stint, Carrick managed three games as caretaker for United and he set the team up in three distinct ways against three of the pre-eminent managers of this era -- and remained undefeated through it. He'd been assistant to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that season as the campaign derailed, but when he stepped up to become caretaker, he immediately appeared to steady the ship and introduce a missing defensive solidity to the team.

That will remain a priority now, especially against swashbuckling Man City, but with the fans yearning for attacking wing play in that famous "United way" ... it'll be interesting to see how Carrick sets up on Saturday.

Antoine Semenyo is the real deal

And that means, he's going to get another go at United (he's already scored at Old Trafford this season) from the get-go. Having scored on EFL Cup and FA Cup debut for City, Semenyo will be raring to make it a hat trick on his Premier League debut for his new team.