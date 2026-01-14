Man United not planning January transfers for Michael Carrick - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Michael Carrick will work with the squad he has inherited as Manchester United head coach with the club having no plans to make new signings during the transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Carrick, 44, was confirmed as head coach at Old Trafford until the end of the season on Tuesday, edging out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruud van Nistelrooy for the role as the bridge between the sacked Ruben Amorim and a permanent appointment this summer.

But despite United's recent loss of form, winning just once in their last seven games in all competitions, Carrick will be expected to work with the players at his disposal.

Sources have said that United are aware of the need to bolster their midfield options, but with none of their leading targets available this month -- United are interested in Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton's Carlos Baleba -- the club will not make short-term signings to plug the gaps.

With a number of players returning from injury and forwards Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set to be available against Manchester City this weekend, the United squad is now almost back to full strength and the club hierarchy believe Carrick has enough depth in his squad for the team's 17 Premier League games this season.

Sources have said that outgoings are also unlikely, with Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all expected to remain at the club this month.